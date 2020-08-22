Here's How Bollywood Actors Are Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Amid Pandemic, See Posts

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai, Bollywood still managed to celebrate via social media. Many stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra wished their fans on social media with various images of Bappa's idols. Here's a look at Bollywood's Ganesh Chaturthi's posts and wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture from previous year's Ganesh Chaturthi. In the picture, he could be seen bowing at the feet of a large Ganpati dol. Adding a caption, he wrote, "Ganapati Bappa Moreya ..ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™". Take a look:

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor also took to his Instagram account to share a picture of his Ganesh idol. Adding a caption, he wished everyone on the auspicious occasion, "May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! #GanpatiBappaMorya". He also shared the picture on his Instagram story to wish his fans and friends. Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor took the celebration a notch further by urging her fans to buy eco-friendly Ganpati idols. She also requested everyone to immerse the idols in their home instead of polluting the beaches. Wishing everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi, she wrote, "With our undying spirit, let this Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated with prayers, love and empathy for one another.

à¤—à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¥€ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥‹à¤°à¤¯à¤¾ðŸ™". Take a look:

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn shared a video from previous Ganesh Chaturthi to mark this auspicious festival. The video had snippets of various moments like Ajay showering flowers at Ganpati's feet to folding his hands and praying to the god. Check out the video here:

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday also took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram while adding an Instagram story with Bappa's photo. Adding a caption to the latter she wrote, "My favourite is here Welcome home Ganpati Bappa".

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu also shared snippets of their very homely Ganesh Chaturthi puja. In the first video, Karan Singh Grover is doing aarti to their Bappa's idol followed by one where he is blowing the conch. In the last one, Bappa sits in all his glory.

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico actor posted a photo from a previous Ganesh Chaturthi festival in which she and her late father could be seen praying to the god. In the caption, Priyanka wrote that this year the usual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations may not take place one's spirit and faith in the Lord will always be the same. Check out the post:

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor shared adorable pictures of little Taimur making a Ganpati idol with lego. He sat with folded hands in front of it and prayed to Bappa. Adding a caption, Kareena said, "Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us â¤ï¸ðŸ’¯Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety. âœ¨".

Rajkummar Rao

Like Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao also opted for an eco-friendly Ganpati idol this year. In fact, he made his at home with wheat flour and turmeric and shared it was an amazing experience to create one's own idol. Here's a look at his post:

Image credit: Shradhha Kapoor Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Instagram, Ananya Panday Instagram

