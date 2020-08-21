Good News: Georgia Teachers Welcome Students To Virtual Classes With Impressive Rap Song

Amid the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, two teachers from Georgia welcomed students back to the ‘new normal’ of online classes with a rap video. The Teachers at Monroe Comprehensive High School in Dougherty County in Albany, Callie Evans and Audri Williams, motivated their students who joined back school via virtual classes with a ‘popping’ rap song.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Evans said that she has no idea what is going to happen next. However, she added that she wanted to motivate the students, engage them and make sure they were excited for what was to come even though it was unknown.

In the caption, Evans wrote, “Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year”.

Audri Williams also showed off her impressive rapping and dancing skills with original lyrics set to the tune of Jack Harlow’s ‘What’s Poppin’’ in a bid to get students excited for the start of the uniques school year.

Williams in the caption wrote, “We are in for a wild ride this school year, but let’s make the best of it! What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts & fears of the school year than to dance & turn up. What’s poppin’?! 20-21 School Year, Let’s get it”.

Netizens crown them as ‘best teachers’

Since shared, both the teachers have garnered praises over the social media platform. While Evans video has been viewed over five lakh times, Williams clip has been viewed more than two lakh times. With thousands of likes and comments, several internet users called them the ‘best teachers ever’. One internet user said, “Mrs. Evanssssssss you killed it! Barssssssss on Barsssss! School year about to be lit”. Another user added, “Dope!! Keep these kids inspired Queen”. “My mouth was open the entire time,” added another.

