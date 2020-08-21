Heartwarming Video Of Dog Mimicking Pet Parent Goes Viral, Netizens Adore The Bond

An adorable video uploaded on Reddit shows just how special the bond between a dog and its pet parents could be. The recent viral video shows a dog sitting on a couch alongside its human companion and mimicking his actions.

As the video goes on, the man sticks out his tongue and his dog on seeing it does the same. Well, the man sticks out his tongue once again and the dog follows, showing that the first time was not a coincidence and the pooch was in fact mimicking the man.

Read: Giraffe Ogles At His Dinner From Window, Redditors Say 'can’t Wait'

'Doggy see, Doggy do'

The 15 seconds long video was posted on August 10 and since then has receiver over 26 thousand upvotes. The video has also received tons of comments from other Reddit users. Take a look at the video below:

Read: Video: Pigeon Uses Escalator Handrail, Redditors Ask 'leg Day Or Wing Day?'

One user commented that they loved watching people and their pets so deeply in love with each other, to which another Redditor replied: “We've been best friends for 40,000 years for a reason.” Many users commented on how cute the dog was while others reminisced and talked about their own pets.

Another user observed that the dog was watching his owner intently and that he didn’t want to miss his cue as to when to stick his tongue out. One user who just couldn't handle the cuteness of the pair commented “Ma heart. Ma soul”.

Reddit bans 7,000 subreddits

Meanwhile, Reddit has announced that it has successfully reduced hateful content on its site by 18 percent by banning as many as 7,000 subreddits. As per a Reddit update, the site has banned subreddits that indulged in hate speech and harassment. The company also informed of taking action against several individual accounts that were found to be repeat offenders.

The news comes in the form of an update from Reddit on how it is tackling hateful content on its site after launching a massive campaign against the same back in June. As per the Reddit security team, they would like that number to be ‘100 percent’.

Read: Germany: Minister Proposes Law Mandating Dog Owners To Walk Their Pooch Twice A Day

Read: Reddit Announces 18% Reduction In Hateful Content, Bans 7,000 Subreddits For Violation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.