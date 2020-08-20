Artist Creates 'world's Largest Painting On Canvas' To Raise Funds For Children; See Pics

Contemporary British Artist Sacha Jafri, recently took to Twitter to share glimpses of the ‘world’s largest painting' created on canvas. Posting a series of photographs, each depicting a different section of his “over 1800 square meters painting”, Jafri revealed that the painting aimed at raising funds for underprivileged children.

‘The Journey of Humanity’

The artwork, posted on Instagram, features a range of vibrant and bright colours like yellow, purple, blue amongst others. Titled ‘The Journey of Humanity,’ the painting, once completed would be split into 60 Panels, and then individually named, numbered, catalogued & framed. It would then be auctioned at the Royal Gala Dinner & Charity Auction.

Elaborating in his post, Jafri wrote that through the painting, he aims to raise $30 million to save lives of nearly 10 million children who “desperately need help”. He added that the charity money aimed to connect 1 billion people globally along with becoming the “largest social, Artistic and philanthropic’ project in history.

Since shared, the post has racked up 2,818 likes and a variety of comments. One user lauded the effort writing "Just incredible" while another wrote,"This is indeed amazing. Can we see it at the hotel... Bravo for such noble initiative." One comment read,"This is indeed amazing. Can we see it at the hotel... Bravo for such noble initiative." However, one user slammed the art writing," This is literally gallons of various colour paint all thrown on canvas together then smudged my hand. I don't see anything special except for it size here."

