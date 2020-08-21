Radhika Apte's Goofy Pic From 'Sacred Games' Receives Hilarious Reactions From Twitterati

Netflix's first-ever Indian web-series, Sacred Games is hands down one of the highly loved web-shows among the masses. Till date, the show starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead roles serves as a major fodder for memes on social media. Now, recently after Netflix shared a goofy picture of Radhika Apte from Sacred Games Season 1 on Twitter and asked fans to caption it, some hilarious reactions ensued.

Twitterati have some mind-boggling reactions to Netflix's tweet

Yesterday, Netflix India took to their official Twitter handle to share a photograph of an enraged Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte) from Sacred Games, wherein she lashes out at Inspector Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) on the call. Tweeting the picture, Netflix asked Twitterati to share their versions of captions for the same. Soon, the tweet went viral on the micro-blogging platform as a result of hilarious captions and reactions by hundreds of users. In less than 24 hours, the tweet has been liked by over 3.5K people and has received over 700 re-tweets and comments.

While one user compared Radhika's picture to Shahid Kapoor's iconic mobile phone scene from Kabir Singh, another compared it to Paresh Rawal's hysterical telephone scene from Phir Hera Pheri. Furthermore, sharing their versions of rib-tickling captions, one user commented tweeting, "When it's an important call but you have to survive COVID-19 song first. And then you realise the number is busy!", while another wrote, "When your Manager call's you up at EOD and assign you new fresh work to be completed 'before EOD'". One user also took a sly dig at all the customer care services and jokingly wrote, "When you call customer care and the call gets disconnected after 15 long minutes of being on hold".

Radhika: Kaha he mera machli?

Baburao: Arey..kaunsa machli rey baba?@NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/EehuneTYRS — Gyaan E Baba (@gyaanEbaba) August 20, 2020

When your Manager call's you up at EOD and assign you new fresh work to be completed "before EOD"😂😂 — Tarun Bharadia (@TarunBharadia) August 20, 2020

When you get covid precautions caller tune successively on 6th month by the govt. — Junaid Ahmed Shaikh (@JunaidAhmedSh19) August 21, 2020

When you call customer care and the call gets disconnected after 15 long minutes of being on hold. — Kashish (@Kashish47625374) August 21, 2020

When an unknown person calls u and asks u - who are u? — Memeswalibandi (@Memeswalibandii) August 20, 2020

When it's an important call but you have to survive COVID-19 song first. And then you realise the number is busy! — Sajid Mallik (@sajitreally) August 21, 2020

Netflix's social media handles are widely popular among the masses for their quirky posts. Not so long ago, Netflix India took to Twitter and share a goofy photograph of Andy Samberg from the highly-popular American TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and captioned it, "Mood". The tweet too received hilarious responses from ardent fans of the show as many expressed their excitement for the release of its seventh season on the streamer.

