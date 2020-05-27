Beastly Alligators Wrestle Each Other In The Middle Of A Golf Course; WATCH Video

Wildlife from all over the world has begun wandering on the streets and in several public places. Several sightings of animals casually strolling around public parks have been reported due to the lockdown which has been in effect. A similar occurrence happened at The Gold Club at Hilton Head Lakes when two full-sized alligators were spotted.

Viral Video: Two beastly alligators wrestle each other in the middle of the golf course

The two gators were seen wrestling with each other with their powerful jaws locked on. According to a news portal, the standoff lasted for two hours and a bystander happened to record a few seconds from this fight. The alligators in the video are seen attacking each other with their full potential. Commenting on the video, the person who recorded it said that prior to recording the video, the reptiles would lay still for five minutes. However, their jaws would still be interlocked with each other so as to not lose grip in the fight. The two gators would often try to roll and shake off the other. The bystander then revealed to a news portal that the fight between the two reptile beasts went on for two hours.

The head of the golf club too was present at the scene and described this occurrence as a sudden-death playoff. The video taken by a bystander was shared over 7 lakh times on social media and is growing ever since. The video has already gotten viral with hundreds of comments. Many people in the comments marvelled at the sight due to the fact that it is a rare occurrence, while some warned the people present to vacate the area as soon as possible for safety concerns. The bystander who recorded the entire encounter said that he always knew that the area was filled with alligators; however, this was his first close encounter with the reptiles. The bystander continued that he and his friends had the assurance that the alligators won't advance or harm them; however, watching them wrestle itself gave them shivers and the person called it a nerve-wracking experience. According to a news portal, just last month another huge alligator was spotted casually strolling in the middle of the golf course hence the onlookers weren’t as surprised but watching the two wrestle was something they did not expect.

