Giant Fish Weighing Around 800 Kg Caught Off Digha Coast Near Odisha-West Bengal Border

A giant fish, most likely a Giant Manta Ray, was caught by a group of fishermen off the Digha coast near the Odisha-West Bengal border on the morning of July 27, Monday.

As per reports, Director of West Bengal United Fishermen Association Pinaki Ranjan Kar informed that the fish weighed around 800 kg, so far the largest catch of its kind.

READ: Migratory River Fish Populations Down By 76% In The Last 50 Years: Report

READ: US The 'world's Number One Quitter; Always Seeks Selfish Gain': China Levels Grave Charge

8 feet long and 5 feet wide

As per reports, the fishermen were stunned to see the huge fish in the net, which measured about 8 feet long and 5 feet wide. Kar added that the fishermen in Digha have earlier caught such fish but this was the heaviest. He informed that fishermen in Digha usually call it Shankar fish since it resembles an elephant's ear in shape.

800 kg fish caught off Digha coast- a Manta ray fish called Shankar fish also, prized high for medicine, not meat. Sold for ₹50000. Amazing nature during #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Z68qcwXK1q — Harjinder Kaur (@HarjinderTalwar) July 28, 2020

According to the reports, the fish was sold to a fish trading firm from Ranighatin West Bengal for an astounding price of Rs 50,000. Additional director of fisheries(marine) in Bhadrak, Chitta Ranjan Sahu reportedly said that he is still verifying the authenticity of the video showing the catch and a team is trying to speak to the fishermen who caught it. Giant Manta Rays are listed as vulnerable under the IUCN.

(Image: Representational - Unsplash/MaxGotts)

READ: Picture Of Tiny Cat Sitting In A Fishbowl Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'stuck In Jailhouse'

READ: Ray Fisher 'invites' Joss Whedon To Sue The Justice League Actor For Libel, If He Is Wrong

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.