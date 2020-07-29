Ray Fisher 'invites' Joss Whedon To Sue The Justice League Actor For Libel, If He Is Wrong

Actor Ray Fisher took another dig at filmmaker Joss Whedon recently. The actor reportedly stated that if the misbehaviour allegations against him are wrong and proven untrue, the director can sue him. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Ray Fisher takes a dig at Joss Whedon

According to reports, Ray Fisher stated that he put out some pretty strong words about the filmmaker and that every single one of them is true. He said that it took him two and a half years to get 'all the information he needed to build something that is so strong that people cannot dismiss it'. He then stated that he also met people and asked them to talk confidentially.

The actor then said that he is in the process of making sure that people can tell their side of the story in a confidential way to the world, and they are protected by any sort of retribution against them. The actor then mentioned they are going to get to 'the heart of everything'. He further added that if anything that he has said about Whedon turns to be false, he 'welcomes Whedon wholeheartedly to sue him for libel and slander'.

The actor also went on to talk about the producer Jon Berg and his denial of the claims. Fisher said that it was “tone-deaf, and completely disrespectful” to the situation. He also said that “the man is scared” and that he will 'go to the heart of this situation'. Fisher also said that the producer did not deny “unprofessional situation” claims. He did not deny knowing individual behaviour, said that Justice League actor.

Fisher then said that he is not afraid of speaking up and that he had found himself in a place where he does not have to justify the way in which he is handling the situation. He said that he is not worried about what happens to him or his career in the aftermath of this situation. Fans of the actor are in active support of him. Previously, Fisher had accused Whedon of improper behaviour on the set. The actor also stated that due to a non-disclosure agreement, he cannot reveal everything.

