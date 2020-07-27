Picture Of Tiny Cat Sitting In A Fishbowl Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'stuck In Jailhouse'

A video showing a kitten inside a fish bowl is going viral on social media. It is not the first time that an animal video has taken over to social media and is gaining so much attention. The video is receiving lots of love from netizens.

The twirling kitten

The video was shared on Reddit on July 26. It shows a tiny black and white-furred kitten curled up inside a fishbowl. The bowl is placed horizontally on a carpeted floor. The cat is twirling inside the bowl and enjoying her time. However, after some time a bright pink coloured ball catches her attention and she gets diverted completely. The clip ends when she comes out of the bowl in search of the toy.

Read: Cop Rescues Deer From Ocean, Netizens Says They're 'crying Happy Tears

The video was uploaded by the username, ‘Onemightymoose’. It is captioned as, ‘My little kitten is having the time of his life inside of this fishbowl’. The video managed to gather 845 comments with people showing immense love for the kitten.

This is not the first time that an animal video has gained so much attention on social media. Few days back, a video showing a huge python can be seen taking a dip into a pool of water to cool itself after what appears to be a heavy meal. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda. In the 90-second long clip, the giant python was seen slowly climbing a water-filled tub with its belly full with the prey it had devoured minutes ago.

Read: Video: Herd Of Deer Spotted In 'heart Of Mumbai' As Nature Heals Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Also, a video of a harpist practising her harp accompanied by a deer went viral on social media. The video gained attention not because of the melodious music that the artist is playing but because of the deer that is seen enjoying the music. The video was captioned as, 'My harp session turned into a Disney movie'.

Read: Deer 'politely' Interrupts Canadian Harpist's Performance; Watch Video

Also Read: Video Of Python Cooling Itself In Water After Having Heavy Meal Stuns Netizens; Watch

(Image Credits: Reddit/Rraww)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.