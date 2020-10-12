Twitter User Asks How Do Giraffes Wear Hat? Netizens Say 'need To Know Immediately'

As per a latest Twitter post, a new fashion trend has emerged for giraffes which has left the netizens perplexed. Uploaded by username ‘@climaxximus’, the post displays a voting poll with two options- '2 small hats or 1 big hat'. It also includes two images with the giraffe as a model. While few have voted in the poll that has been curated out of the new fashion trend, others are unable to formulate an opinion as they say “that’s a damn good question”.

A new fashion trend for the giraffes

The post comprises two edited images. In the first image, the giraffe can be seen wearing a hat that covers his Ossicone. The second image is a little different as it shows two different hats on each ossicone. Below this post, is another post that read, “only u can decide”. The large hat is winning the competition with 61.1 per cent votes while the small hats have only received 38.9 per cent votes.

Read: Giraffe Mother Fends Off Cheetahs To Protect Calf, Netizens Hail Strength Of Motherhood

do giraffes wear hats like

this or this pic.twitter.com/11SA54Iov5 — francamstein (@climaxximus) October 7, 2020

only u can decide — francamstein (@climaxximus) October 7, 2020

Uploaded on October 8, the post has gathered 13.6 likes. Tweeples are also Retweeting the post with their own captions. Making a sarcastic remark, one Twitter user wrote, "No no no, they cut holes in the hat to let the horns stick out through the holes".

How about a little one inbetween the horns? — Chris Chris: Vaporwave Gnome (@MrCrystalMighty) October 8, 2020

It clearly seems to like the first one better. https://t.co/1SwadguoHj — νμ (@neutrino_v) October 10, 2020

that’s a damn good question https://t.co/fscnA2f49n — s (@soo_sickdude11) October 10, 2020

This is what keeps me up at night https://t.co/QOsdt3W76U — Mollie (@mollie_diesing) October 9, 2020

Need to know immediately. https://t.co/eHVYeFyjLc — Lindsay hold the Lohan (@RTRlindsay) October 8, 2020

Read: Who Is Giraffe On The Masked Singer Season 4? Check The Panel's Guesses

In a separate incident, few days back, a powerful video of a Giraffe mother fending off the pack of cheetahs to protect her calf was applauded on the internet. In footage shared by Indian Forest Officer on Twitter, Susanta Nanda, the tall hoofed creature can be seen displaying immense courage, valour, and perseverance, as it guards its young one with her long legs as the pack attempts to amble close to the calf in the clip shot at a Kenyan safari park. While the ferocious hungry cats try to ambush the Giraffe mother and her calf, she confronts and chases them fearlessly by repeatedly warning with her strong hooves.

Read: Australia: 12-year-old Giraffe Declared World's Tallest By Guinness World Records

Also Read: Monkey Trend Floods Twitter; Anand Mahindra Takes Part By Starting A Caption Competition

(Image Credits: Twitter/@climaxximus)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.