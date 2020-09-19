Giraffe Mother Fends Off Cheetahs To Protect Calf, Netizens Hail Strength Of Motherhood

A powerful video of a Giraffe mother fending off the pack of cheetahs to protect her calf has earned applauds on the internet. In footage shared by Indian Forest Officer on Twitter, Susanta Nanda, the tall hoofed creature can be seen displaying immense courage, valour, and perseverance, as it guards its young one with her long legs as the pack attempts to amble close to the calf in the clip shot at a Kenyan safari park. While the ferocious hungry cats try to ambush the Giraffe mother and her calf, she confronts and chases them fearlessly by repeatedly warning with her strong hooves. The nearly 33 seconds clip has amassed over 11.7k views as the internet lauded the mother’s “fearless" spirit compelling the wild cats to flee the scene.

While Susanta admired the mother’s courage in the caption, users called the animal is an epitome of bravery. They hailed the power of a mother’s love and the lengths she would go to protect her kids despite an attempted attack by half a dozen ferocious cheetahs. “Mother giraffe can even defend against lions, there are many videos on that in the animal kingdom, mothers protect their calves with their own lives,” a commenter pointed out. Despite the fact that the attackers outnumbered the mom-calf duo, the mother Giraffe displayed persistence and fought with the beasts, courageously, all the while securing its offspring underneath its legs.

Pack of ferocious cats 'give up'

Eventually, this intimidates the pack. The standoff goes on for several minutes evoking fears of the carnivores almost pouncing on the calf. However, the Giraffe doesn’t give up and threatens the cats out of the area. “Predators are Cheetahs. Luckily the Giraffe Calf has the Chance to Escape,” a user observes. “At 0:03 Mother with her leg orders the calf “ head down”, pointed out another. "When mother every female becomes the most powerful creature on EARTH,” said a third.

