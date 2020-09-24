Who Is Giraffe On The Masked Singer Season 4? Check The Panel's Guesses

The Masked Singer Season 4 has created a buzz among its audience with new celebrities covered with unique masks. Moreover, social media has been brimming with numerous guesses about the singers on the show. Recently, on the premiere of Masked Singer Season 4, sensations disguised as the Sun, Giraffe, Dragon, Snow Owl, and Popcorn set the stage on fire with their performances. Fans have been guessing who is Giraffe on the Masked Singer Season 4. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the celebrity and the episode. Read on:

Who is Giraffe on The Masked Singer?

The mystery singers on The Masked Singer Season 4 have so many achievements for the audience to remember. From appearing in numerous movies, television show episodes, Super Bowls, and Hollywood Walk of Fame, they have done it all. Additionally, one among them appeared on the list of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People.

Fans and followers of The Masked Singer Season 4 have been picking up on little hints about the Giraffe on The Masked Singer. The panel led by Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger has been wondering about the same. Moreover, Nick Cannon has revealed that Giraffe on The Masked Singer has emerged out to be the tallest costume on the show. The celebrity has sported tiny glasses and cane with the outfit. According to the hints, Giraffe's life was a roller coaster ride. Though he fought and burned, the singer came out to be stronger than before.

The panel guessed three names like Travis Barker, Vanilla Ice, and Garth Brooks as Giraffe on The Masked Singer Season 4. The makers have dropped a teaser for fans to guess who is the Giraffe on The Masked Singer Season 4. They have also been using the hashtag Giraffe Mask to track the responses. Check out the post for Giraffe on The Masked Singer Season 4 on Instagram:

Singers on The Masked Singer Season 4

Here are the singers who are there in The Masked Singer Season 4 that you must check out right away. See full list:

Baby Alien

Broccoli

Crocodile

Giraffe

Gremlin

Jellyfish

Lips

Mushroom

Popcorn

Seahorse

Serpent

Snow Owls

Squiggly Monster

Sun

Whatchamacallit

