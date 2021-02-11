Aditi Rao Hydari Turns Into A Dancer In New 'The Girl On The Train' Still

Aditi Rao Hydari recently took to her Instagram to share the poster of her upcoming movie, The Girl on The Train. In the poster, she is seen in a stretching pose and in the background there are two dancers. The caption of the picture reads, "The girl on the balcony goes to dance class [dancing emoticon] Watch #TGOTT on Feb 26, only on Netflix." The comment section is filled with her fans praising her and leaving the heart emoticons. Check it out.

Earlier, she shared another poster of her movie. In the poster, she is seen sitting in a bathtub while she is drenched in water. She is looking at the other side and has an expression of pain. The caption reads, "One night and many perspectives, which will lead us to the truth? Join us on this mysterious ride." The comment section is filled with heart emoticons and her fans commenting that they "Can't wait" for the movie. Check it out.

A few days ago, she shared a bunch of pictures from the movie including other cast members. In the picture, Aditi is seen standing on a balcony and it appears as if she is looking at someone. She is wearing an olive green sweater with a black and white printed skirt. While referring to this photo, she posted the 'dance' poster today. Check it out.

The Girl on The Train plot

The Girl on The Train casts Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary. The story is based on the book of the same name, written by Paula Hawkins. The Hollywood version of the movie featured Emily Blunt and directed by Tate Taylor. The plot of the film will revolve around Meera Chopra, played by Parineeti, who is an alcoholic widow that commutes every day from the train. One day, she finds something unusual in one of her journeys. She plans to find out about the situation and ends up entering a murder investigation. The movie will release on February 26 on Netflix. Watch the trailer of the movie.

On the Work Front

Aditi Rao Hydari entered the industry in the year 2007 with the Tamil film Sringaram. She appeared in various films like Delhi 6, Rockstar, London, Paris, New York, Boss and many more. She has also worked in various Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies. In 2020, she appeared in the Tamil film Psycho, Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum and Telugu movie V.

