Shreyas Iyer Performs 'Shuffle Dance' With Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma: WATCH

Apart from taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners, India's talented young batsman Shreyas Iyer has also entertained fans with his social media activities. The dynamic batter posts a number of fun and light-hearted videos on Instagram. The same has earned him many followers on social media. The 26-year-old recently surprised fans by sharing a dance routine with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Shreyas Iyer shakes a leg with Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife is a choreographer and dancer by profession and her dance videos receive immense appreciation from the fans on social media. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer also has confessed on numerous occasions that he enjoys dancing as well. The cricketer took to his Instagram account, where the two were seen shaking their leg. The particular received immense appreciation from fans, and they also lauded Iyer for matching the steps of a professional dancer.

ALSO READ | Smriti Mandhana Bags Individual Multi-year Deal With Nike After Bata Success

Yuzvendra Chahal married

Speaking about their first meeting, Dhanashree had confirmed in an interview with Hindustan Times that Chahal had seen her dance routines on social media. The cricketer was keen to learn dance during the lockdown and had approached her for the same. Soon the choreographer and the cricketer became inseparable friends. The two acknowledged the special connection that was developing between them and decided to take it forward. The couple eventually got hitched on December 22 last year.

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan Has Strong Warning For Tim Paine After Virat Kohli And Co. Lose In Chennai

Who is Dhanashree Verma?

Apart from being a dancer, Dhanashree Verma is also a dentist. The 24-year-old graduated from the D. Y. Patil Dental College. She also is the owner of Dhanashree Verma Dance Company. Her dance videos gained immense popularity on various social media platforms. As of now, the choreographer has over 3 million followers on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar-Alastair Cook Comparison Done By Monty Panesar, Fans Roast Ex-spinner

Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2021

The Indian Premier League has played a major role in shaping the two cricketers' careers. Shreyas Iyer will lead the Delhi Capitals side in the upcoming edition of the league as well. Under the youngster's captaincy, the franchise ultimately managed to break the jinx and qualified for their maiden IPL final. Yuzvendra Chahal is a mainstay in Royal Challengers Bangalore and is Virat Kohli's go-to bowler as well. Both Iyer and Chahal are slated to square-off in the IPL 2021, however, they share a great camaraderie off the field.

ALSO READ | Smriti Mandhana Net Worth, Salary, Personal Life And Top Stats After Mega Deal With Nike

Image source: Shreyas Iyer Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.