Video: Mom Surprises Daughter With Puppy, Her Reaction Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed

Footage of a girl’s precious reaction after her dad surprised her with a pup has won the internet. Shared on Reddit, under the subreddit ‘aww’ the footage has garnered over 1,13,000 upvotes and was captioned by the father as, “My daughter has been asking for a dog for years. Finally surprised her with a 10-week-old puppy. Her reaction says it all.” The video shows the reaction of a pure joy the girl has on her face the moment she meets her “new gift”.

Snuggled in the pink towel, the brown pooch looks adorably at the girl as her dad's hands over the pet to her. Shocked and delighted, the girl smiles at her father for the wonderful present that she purportedly had been requesting for a very long time. Holding the puppy carefully in her arms she expresses amazement at the little pet in her lap. In what looks like a strong admiration, the duo seems to be fond of each other already at the first sight as users pointed out that the pooch is “giving loving looks”.

Read: ‘Adorable': Dogs Trying To ‘hide’ Behind Curtains Leaves Netizens In Awe

Read: Video Of ‘cute’ Dog Enjoying Its Hydrotherapy Session Leaves Netizens In Awe

Netizens see an everlasting bond

“That’s one thing I love about videos of people getting dogs, the dogs always seem to know who their human is and just start loving on them immediately,” a user pointed out. “So sweet - and glad she didn't scream or jump around and scare the pup. She seems ready for one. I love the little sniffing nose,” said another, appreciating the girl’s thoughtfulness. “She was sooooo gentle oh my goodness I actually cried. Seeing kids being really careful with animals or littler kids gets me every time,” wrote another. “That's a very very good point. I can just feel the strong bond they'll have as they both grow,” agreed one other. Many said that the lovely girl and the dog will grow up to have an intense, unbreakable relationship. Sending heart on the video, a lady wrote, “Puppies are just the best and holding yours for the very first time is the most amazing feeling.”

Read: Video: Goose Stands 'fearless' As cows charge At It, Netizens Laud 'brave Bird'

Read: Mesopotamian Meal Cooked By Following 'world's Oldest Recipe' Leaves Netizens Fascinated

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.