Video: Goose Stands 'fearless' As cows charge At It, Netizens Laud 'brave Bird'

Footage of a dauntless gander standing firm against the aggression of a “class-bully” bunch of cows has inspired the internet. Shared on Twitter by the user named Dipanshu Kabra, the nearly 7-second clip depicts a group of bovine charging against the solitary bird, trying to frighten and chase it away. However, the stout-hearted bird does not flinch and remains on the territory as it flutters wings while the cows charge at it in turns. The Internet hailed the gutsy bird that can also be seen nipping at one of the cows in a courageous move.

While the footage has been viewed 300,000 times and is now being circulated widely, it’s the Canadian’s gander’s fearless pursuit in the clip that has rendered the Twitter users speechless. As at least a dozen of spectator black and brown cows stood on the side-lines witnessing the incident as the bird takes on the rest of them head-on-head without a trace of fear. In the segment of the footage, further, a couple of bovines can be seen taunting the tough gander, however, the bird stands its ground. The clip opens with a “confident” white cow who tries to chase away the bird who does not seem to “give up”, so therefore, it moves aside as the second cow runs over the bird to scare it away. One by one, the bovine gives it their best shot to deter the tiny bird but meet with failure as the bird refuses to give in.

Internet users mesmerized

“You need the courage to stand against strong opposition. Then the result is that the opposition also seems you as strong as he is,” a commenter wrote, lauding the little bird’s spirit. “Stand firm against the class bully. Attitude is all that matters,” said one other. “Power of courage,” commented the third, admiring the gander’s fearless nature.

