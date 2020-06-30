‘Adorable': Dogs Trying To ‘hide’ Behind Curtains Leaves Netizens In Awe

Even though this year has been deemed one of the ‘most stressful’ by internet users, they have resorted to ‘cute’ dog videos to cheer up their mood. Amid such unprecedented ‘dark times’, several viral clips and images of dogs trying to hide behind curtains and failing miserably have taken over the internet.

Recently, a Reddit user shared a video of his dog ‘hiding’ behind a curtain with a caption that read, “He likes to hide behind the curtains. His effort may vary from time to time”. The video left several netizens in awe. In the short clip, one could see the dog standing underneath a white curtain that fell like a veil around his face. The pooch was also seen with his tongue hanging out and eyes sparkling with joy.

‘Attention seeking’ doggo

In another viral video, shared by New York resident Sammy Miceli, a dog was seen hiding behind a sheer curtain in an attempt to gain attention. Shared on Instagram, the short-clip showed Sammy’s father and brother pretending to look for the dog while the pooch, who is clearly visible, is seen sitting patiently underneath the curtain. The hilarious cute video left several internet users amused and it has been widely shared on various social media platforms.

Dogs have always been the most adorable pets. Several internet users also took to Twitter to share the images of their pets ‘hiding’ under the curtain. Here are some of the most adorable pictures,

This is my 10K tweet, so I give you: my dog hiding behind the curtains. pic.twitter.com/OMt1mGxuKJ — Summer (@Summerina37) May 24, 2017

My dog just tried to hide behind the curtains. Where he failed in hiding, he succeeded in adorableness. pic.twitter.com/oEljsTkGco — Steph Jacobs (@sjacobs) February 17, 2016

My dog is lightweight creeping me tf out tonight. Like why is she hiding behind my curtains 😂🙄 pic.twitter.com/bNhU7Ewaq1 — Mads (@ILoveASoldier_) July 7, 2016

