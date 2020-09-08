Goat Eats Paperwork From Police Patrol Car, Video Leaves Netizens In Splits

A police officer in the American state of Georgia was left aghast after she found that her paperwork has been gnawed off by a goat. The Douglas County Sheriff Office later took to Facebook to share a video of the whole incident writing that the deputy offcier found herself in a bizarre situation after all her official papers were munched away by a 'stubborn' goat who refused to step down from her car. Elaborating on the incident, the officer revealed that she routinely leaves her vehicle's door open because she has had to retreat on a number of occasions from vicious dogs, however, it was the first time something like this happened.

The video which was recorded by the body-worn camera of the officer, shows her leaving her car to proceed to a residence. As the video progresses, the officer could be seen reaching the house and knocking the door a few times only to find that nobody was there. Finding an empty house, she decides to return.

As she approaches her car, she finds a goat inside munching on the paperwork kept inside. Following which she immediately rushes to save it. The concluding part of the clip shows, the official finally managing to save some of her papers from the stubborn goat.

'Just wanted some papers'

Since shared, the post has left people in splits racking up over 6.3 thousand likes and multiple reactions. People also took to the comments section to dish out their response to the rib-tickling situation. "Gotta eat the warrant for my arrest fast before the police comes back. Hahaha," wrote one person in the comments section. "He just wanted some papers. So funny," said another. Yet another comment read, "Put your hooves behind your back sir!" Yet another user narrating their experience wherein a goat has eaten their homework.

