LeBron James Sits On Same Spot As Michael Jordan In Team Bus, Fans Compare The Two GOATs

LeBron James started his NBA career the same year Michael Jordan retired from the league. Probably the most highly-anticipated rookie of all time, James was compared to Jordan from the beginning of his career. Fans recently pointed out that both James and Jordan sat in the same spot in the team bus, once again comparing the two GOATs.

LeBron James and Michael Jordan sit in the same spot on the team bus

People pointing out that LeBron sits in the same spot on the bus as MJ



(Via tiktok/dejontonnah4) pic.twitter.com/MrBhktubx6 — Dunk Bait (@DunkBait) July 23, 2020

Fans saw this similarity as another way to compare the two players, saying that the seat at the back is reserved for the greatest players of all time. However, some pointed out that back seats are the best on the bus. Some fans were not sure about the comparison, saying that people are close to comparing how the two men breathe.

Fans react to LeBron James and Michael Jordan sitting on the same spot

Seat is only reserved for goats — RJ Case (@RjCase) July 23, 2020

I mean, yeah, that's the best seat on the bus — manny (@iHateMannyW) July 23, 2020

Waiting for @RealSkipBayless to comment on this — Juanky (@Jzam1294) July 23, 2020

Smh , next yall will say is that lebron breathes just like mj 🤦🏻‍♂️ — MohamedMazharMeligy (@mohamedmazhar_) July 23, 2020

Over the years, various NBA greats like Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal have commented on the LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate. Johnson had chosen Jordan as his all-time GOAT, stating that James was still a couple of championships away from competing with the Chicago Bulls legend. The Los Angeles Lakers star has won three NBA championships, while Jordan led the Bulls to six titles in eight years. When asked about his comparisons to Jordan, James has stated that he wants to be the first LeBron James and not the second Michael Jordan. James is currently at the NBA bubble in Orlando and played his first scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks, where he dropped 12 points.

Michael Jordan bus meme

The clip used in the TikTok video features the famous Michael Jordan bus meme, where the six-time NBA champion is jamming to music while on the team bus. The clip was a part of The Last Dance episode ten, which aired on May 17 EST. Fans shared the clip on Twitter, adding their own music to the clip.

MJ had a bus ride tradition unlike any other... pic.twitter.com/qpSjzspIVz — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) May 19, 2020

