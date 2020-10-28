'God Is With Them': Couple Braves Storm And Flooded River To Reach Wedding Venue; See Pics

Undeterred by speedy winds and gushing water, a couple made their way through a raging storm in a bid to reach their wedding venue. The dramatic wedding march took place in Negros Oriental province of Philippines, where the to be bride and groom, dressed in their fancy wedding outfits, made way to Filipina Independiente Church, CNN reported. Photographs that have surfaced on the internet show both of them lifting their ornate wedding costumes as they make their way across the river stream.

As per a local newspaper Philippine star, Ronil Guillipa and Jeziel Masuela waded through their flooded town to make it to the church where they were supposed to get married. Walking in folded trousers and half lifted gown, both the groom and bride crossed the Luyang River, which was flooded at that time due to heavy rains. They were accompanied by their friends and relatives who also braved the stormy weather to bless the couple and be with them on their special day.

Wishes pour in

Since shared online, their photographs have created a stir on the internet, While many had been left flabbergasted, there were many others who took the opportunity to congratulate the couple. "Congrats both, God Bless," wrote a user. while another added, "congratulations newlyweds" Yet another comment read, " What matters most is, God is with them, as they enter the married life.. God bless you both!" Yet another user, touting true love, wrote that even he was ready to cross floods for his "love. "

