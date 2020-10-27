Delhi Doctor Gives Free Cataract Surgery To 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Couple; Netizens Hail Kindness

The famed Baba Ka Dhaba couple, who had gone viral on social media recently after a video shared by a food blogger garnered a lot of attention, is in the news again as they received free cataract surgery from a doctor in Delhi. According to a Twitter user named Vasundhara Tankha Sharma, the couple got cataract surgery by the father of her friend, who is an eye specialist in Delhi. Sharma said that both Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi got clear eyesight after receiving the treatment.

My friend’s father (who is a doctor) saw #BabaKaDhaba go viral and realised both Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi have cataract. He gave them both the gift of clear eyesight today. Thank you so much, sir!!! Touching to see the continued act of kindness ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9N4Mul8Zq3 — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 26, 2020

Sharma said that the father of her friend Dr. Samir Sud realized that the couple has cataracts after watching their viral video and decided to offer free surgery to them. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with appreciative messages and hailing Dr. Samir for his kind gesture. "It is such a concern, unsolicited help, and kindness that stands out as a virtue of true Indianness. Wish we all have such a heart and we take such extra step every time the situation presents itself in our individual life," one individual wrote.

Lots of respect to the Dr sahab too 🙏 — Chetan Sharma (@sehl_chetan) October 26, 2020

Wow!! Mesmerized ...kindness doesn't just stop at one act.... will keep on praising you for this. Thanks to your friend as well. — Piyush Sharma (Chicago)💙 (@smartpiyush) October 26, 2020

All Doctors must try to do some free service to the Needy n Poor. That will definitely credit their Goodwill acct for the judgement Day. They may not be able carry their physical cash n property to next life but probably Goodkarma, definitely will. No harm in trying it — @ Dinesh (@dinebubuna) October 27, 2020

Mam you should create a global level platform through a website or Twitter where such good deeds continue in our country. We will all support you. — ADITYA JOSHI विद्यार्थी ।। (@Adityaofmhow) October 26, 2020

Last month, an elderly couple in their 80's, who run the now-famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' took the internet by storm and garnered massive support on social media from netizens after their heartfelt story went viral. People from all walks of life, including Bollywood celebrities and cricketers, came in support of the couple and asked people to do their bit to help the food vendors. The couple, whose shop in Malviya Nagar had suffered a huge loss due to COVID-19 lockdown, saw hundreds of people lining up for food after their viral video.

