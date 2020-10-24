Neha Kakkar Shares Cosy Pictures From Her Haldi Ceremony, Fans Call The Couple 'adorable'

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is all set to tie the knot with beau Rohanpreet Singh. The couple recently flew to Delhi with their families for the pre-wedding ceremonies. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will be tying the knot on October 26. Neha Kakkar has been sharing her pre-wedding pictures on Instagram, for her fans and followers. She recently shared some adorable pictures from her Haldi ceremony, as the couple enjoyed their pre-wedding rituals.

Neha Kakkar's Haldi ceremony photos

Sharing a few heart-warming photos from their Haldi ceremony, Neha Kakkar looked gorgeous in her yellow attire. Neha Kakkar wore a mustard yellow saree and paired it with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline. The singer kept her outfit simple and accessorised her outfit with jewellery and flowers. She wore huge oxidised jhumkas to go with her outfit and matching anklets. She tied her hair in a low messy bun. She wore ornaments made of flowers, which perfectly matched her outfit.

Rohanpreet Singh, on the other hand, wore a yellow attire which matched Neha Kakkar’s outfit. He wore a simple mustard kurta and white pyjamas. He added a designer shawl with his outfit and completed his look with a white turban and white shoes. Neha Kakkar shared some cosy pictures from their Haldi ceremony.

Many of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's celebrity friends showered the couple with best wishes and love. Amongst the celebrity friends who left comments on Neha Kakkar's Haldi ceremony photos were Jumana Khan, Aastha Gill, Ankush Bhardwaj, Salman Ali and Archana Pania. Neeti Mohan and Aakriti Sharma were also amongst the two celebrity friends who congratulated the couple on their new beginning. Amongst many of Neha Kakkar's fans, one Instagram user called the couple, 'Adorable'.

