Guinness World Records: 6-year-old Punjab Boy Attempts Skating 16km Blindfolded

Six-year-old Pranav Chauhan is reportedly trying to make a new skating record. Previously breaking a record for International Book of Records under the limbo skating category, the Ludhiana-based boy is aiming to skate to blindfolded for 16 km in one hour and 16 minutes. Pranav attempted the challenge this week and has apparently sent out an application to the Guinness World Records for making another record.

Guinness World Records: Punjab boy aims for blindfolded skating record

As of now, Pranav Chauhan has two records in the International Book of Records. If he completes the blindfolded skating record, Pranav will have three international records under his belt while he is only 6 years old. However, Pranav's attempt is to be verified by Guinness World Records. Chauhan attempted to break the record on Friday and skated blindfolded at the Layer Valley Skating Stadium in Ludhiana on Friday. As per reports, Pranav took one hour and 16 minutes to skate.

His father, Surinder Kumar, spoke to ANI about the record. The current world record is 14km and they will be sending in the details for the new world record. Pranav, who is now six, started skating when he was only three and a half years old. His coach, Manish Pathak also spoke about Pranav breaking international records. He sees immense potential in Pranav and believes his hard work and motivation has paid off.

According to the Times of India (TOI), Pranav covered 80 rounds of 200 metres each. To monitor his skating, local administrators were present. If Pranav manages to break the record, he will be the first Indian to have three world records at the age of six. Pranav's record for limbo skating is for skating for the maximum number of times between two lanes of ten cones with a gap of 23 cm between them.

The young skater finished 61 rounds in 29 minutes and 42 seconds. He broke the record last year, when he was five years old. In February, he completed a marathon of 30 km in two hours, which was also administered by district officials.

While talking to TOI, Pranav credited his father and coach for his success, admitting to previous challenges in the form of multiple injuries. However, the six-year-old from Abdulpur Basti later overcame the difficulties before starting his professional career. They continued to train during the pandemic via online sessions, Chauhan told TOI. Pranav is also aiming to participate for the 400m race among blindfolded skaters to make a Guinness World Record.

Punjab boy skating record for limbo skating

(Image credits: International Book of Records YouTube)