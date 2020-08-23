Guinness World Announces 'most T-shirts Worn At Once’ Record, Netizens Want To Beat It

On August 21, the Guinness World Records shared a post about the record-breaking t-shirts worn by Ted Hastings at his local gym. In an Instagram post, the Guinness record shared the February 2019 event held in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada wherein Hastings wore almost 260 t-shirts ranging from medium up to 20X to break the record. Instagram users poured applauds emoticons, vouching to compete with the man someday in hilarious responses. Hastings had won the record for a fundraiser for a school playground.

“Most t-shirts worn at once, 260 by Ted Hastings,” Guinness wrote in the caption sharing the video of the event. In the clip, Hastings was seen wearing most t-shirts all at once. The record idea occurred to Hastings while he was flipping the magazine with his 11-year-old son who then suggested Hastings break a record, Guinness records quoted Hastings on the website. Challenging the Canadian man another US man, David Rush achieved a record of wearing over 29 t-shirts on the sets of America's Got Talent in one minute. Rush broke the record in a show at Pasadena, California, USA, on 2 March 2020. However, a report quoted Hastings as saying that he did not want to disappoint his son, so he set out to figure it out. He added that he thought about what record he could possibly attempt. And then the steps involved and stumbled into the t-shirt one.

'How heavy is that?' users wonder

Instagram, impressed at the man’s record, lauded his skills as the number of t-shirts that he had worn made it look like it was almost unbreathable inside them. “My claustrophobia would go crazy,” a user wrote. “How heavy is that?” Asked another, astonished. “Hahaha. Good job” wrote the third. According to reports, Hastings had managed to get his t-shirts delivered from India. He was quoted saying that he ended up sourcing them all through India and finding a manufacturer who could put together those shirts and the time frame they were needed. The t-shirts all arrived about five to six days before the actual event, he added.

