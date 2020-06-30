Good News: 17-year-old Distributes PPE Kits, Grains With Pocket Money Amid COVID-19

Individual donations from people across age groups have been a major contributing factor to the coronavirus response at the community level amid an uncertain future. Another such encouraging story is of a 17-year-old spent his Rs 15,000 pocket money he had saved on distributing grains and hand sanitisers among the needy.

Husain Zakir, a Mumbai resident, decided to help people with whatever he could after hearing about the deaths of medical staff and police personnel due to the virus. He bought PPE kits and other necessary items using his pocket money and distributed it among the needy, motivating his friends to join him for the noble cause.

Youngest president

Rotaract Club honoured Zakir and made him the president of the club after the reports of his contribution emerged. Zakir’s father told ANI that his son got every upset after hearing about the devastation caused by a virus and asked him to help. He said he felt very proud that at such a young age my son considered helping people.

"17-year-old Husain Zakir is thought to be the youngest President of a community-based Rotaract Club," read a press release.

Read: Punjab CM Asks Centre To Return Chinese Firms’ Donations To PM-CARES Fund

Last month, 70-year-old Kamalamma, a resident of Chennagiri Koppal in Mysuru who receives Rs. 600 pension per month, donated a huge chunk of remuneration to an NGO in the city. Though the organisation's members asked her to keep the money, she insisted to take it for helping the needy.

The photo of Kamalamma donating money surfaced on social media and appreciations have been pouring in. Kamalamma donated Rs. 500 from her pension which amounts to 90 per cent of the sum she receives. While making the donation, she had said, "It is a small amount but please accept." She donated Rs 500 from her old-age pension to Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Read: Good News: 10-year-old Specially-abled Girl Stitches Masks For Students Amid COVID-19

Read: Good News: From A Cute Video Of A Kid To A Moose Enjoying A Bath, Read 5 Uplifting Stories

(With ANI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.