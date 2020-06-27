Good News: From A Cute Video Of A Kid To A Moose Enjoying A Bath, Read 5 Uplifting Stories

With 2020 progressing in “the wrong direction” problems likes unemployment and health crisis are only surging. In addition, coronavirus pandemic has not only led to a health, but also a socio-economic crisis. All this has left people with anxiety and other mental health problems, eventually prompting them to search for good news.

These ‘wholesome’ and ‘uplifting’ stories contain heartwarming and amusing stories not only about humankind, but also animals and natural phenomenon. So, from a little girl feeding a dog to doggo apologising to his brother, here are stories that will definitely uplift your mood amid the gloom.

Read: Girl Feeds Dog With Her Hands In Adorable Video, Netizens Laud Her 'act Of Kindness'

Read: Video Of Helicopter Damselflies In Jungles Of Latin America Leaves Netizens Stunned

Girl feeds dog with hand

An adorable video of a little girl feeding the German Shepherd with her hands has won over the internet. Shared on Instagram by the page Street dogs of Bombay, the post portrays how when the kids are taught to be compassionate, they can treat the animals right. “The upcoming generations are the future, if we teach them kindness, compassion, and empathy for animals we would certainly control any animal abuse ahead,” the caption of the post read.

Helicopter Damselfly stuns internet

A video clip of an insect which is breathtakingly beautiful is doing the rounds on the internet. Shared on Twitter by a page called 'Back to Nature', the 13-second clip identifies it as Helicopter Damselfly, an insect native to South American jungles. The post also revealed that the beautiful insect is known as “pulsating blue and white beacons” due to the hues on its body.

Read: Woman Finds Lost Ring On US Beach 18 Years After It Went Missing, Here's How

Read: Dog 'apologises' To Brother After Stealing His Chewy, Watch Adorable Video

Helicopter Damselfly also known as "pulsating blue and white beacons" native to South American jungles. pic.twitter.com/oPifzIaGHB — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) June 27, 2020

Moose frolics under sprinkler

An eyewitness caught a “cute "moment on camera, as he captured a moose that frolicked underneath a sprinkler on the nook of a garage to cool itself on a hot day during the summer weather, while its calves stood at a distance, watching. Shared on Twitter by the page Welcome to Nature, the 44-second footage viewed nearly 56,000 times features a moment when the Moose candidly stopped by to cool off through a sprinkler as it knelt with its face on the water jutting out. The calves all stood around and waited for their mother as she bathed and played in the sprinkler for several minutes enjoying the coolness of water in the summer’s heat.

It was a sunny day.. pic.twitter.com/pjLZ1gmBU6 — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) June 26, 2020

Woman reunited with ring after 18 years

In a heartwarming story, a woman in the US was reunited with her long lost finger-ring. Amy Goetz, lost her ring 18 years ago on a beach in Jacksonville, Florida while she was in college. The silver ring was recently found by a city resident John Porcella while he was metal detecting on the beach.

Taking to Facebook, Porcella posted photographs of the ring on a page called, ‘Jacksonville Beaches, Lost Found and stole’. After receiving a few initial responses, he was finally able to track the owner. Speaking to international media reports, Porchella revealed that it was the initials on the ring which got him to Goetz.

Dog apologies to brother

A video of a guilty-looking golden retriever apologizing to his brother is doing rounds of the internet. The 37-second video shared by American Basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter features two pooch brothers –Watson and Kiko. As the video progresses, Watson is asked to apologise to Kiko for stealing his treats and Watson’s apology has left netizens in awe.

Watson ate Kiko’s treat.



We don’t deserve ‘em.



Dogs, bruh... pic.twitter.com/uCzWOlyFvR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 26, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.