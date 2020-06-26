Good News: 10-year-old Specially-abled Girl Stitches Masks For Students Amid COVID-19

The unprecedented circumstances created by the coronavirus outbreak have also prompted many across the world to do kind gestures for one another. Amid these ‘gloomy’ times, a ten-year-old girl is being lauded as “little angel” for stitching more than 15 facemasks with her single hand as her other limb is incomplete. Sindhuri, a Class 6 student does not have her left hand below her elbow but that did not stop her from making masks for the School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) students who were appearing for exams on June 26.

Hailing from Udupi, Sindhuri is a student at Mount Rosary English Medium School at Santhekatte Kallianpur is scout and guide. According to media reports, the ten-year-old has stitched the masks to meet the overwhelming target of the group to distribute at least one lakh masks for SSLC students. One of the many challenges that have been posed by the coronavirus contagion includes having the right protective equipment to prevent the transmission of the fatal pathogen.

ANI quoted Sindhuri as saying, “It was the target of scout and guide wings to distribute 1 lakh mask to the SSLC students. I stitched 15 masks. Initially, I was hesitant to stitch with a single hand. My mother supported me to stitch the mask. Now all are appreciating me.”

Karnataka: Sindhuri, a 10-year old differently-abled girl from Udupi stitched face masks & distributed them to students appearing for School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, yesterday. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zii6zhHuKk — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Differently-abled boy donates award money to PM Cares Fund

Sindhuri’s gesture came after a Hridayeshwar Singh Bhati, who invented 'circular chess' that can accommodate more than two players, donated his National Award money of Rs 2 lakh to the Prime Minister’s CARES fund. According to reports, the 17-year-old invented the circular chess game at the age of nine. Bhati was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Baal Shakti Puruskaar 2020 for inventions by President Ram Nath Kovind early this year. He also received the National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) 2019. While talking to the press, Bhati said that the country has given him a lot and it is time that he gives back something to the world.

