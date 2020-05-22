Good News: From Reunion Of Lost Siblings To Man Marrying Cat, 5 Stories Spreading Smiles

With an increase in coronavirus cases all around the world and lockdown restrictions being placed to curb the deadly virus, some positive news can freshen up the minds. Among a lot of devastating, emotional, and heartbreaking events occuring worldwide, let's take a look at some of the positive news of the day.

Doggo reunion

A side-splitting image of two similar-looking dogs, one black and the other white-coated, coming face-to-face and embracing each other has amused the internet. Shared by a Twitter user named Libby, the images were sent to her by her dad on what's app in which the two dogs separated at childhood recognized each other while on a stroll in a park. Their reunion after years is giving the netizens the reminder of the famous Bollywood flick ‘Karan Arjun’.

pls look at what my dad sent me this morning I cannot even😭❣️🐶 pic.twitter.com/QTy5J8uEwZ — 𝐋𝐈𝐁𝐁𝐘 🦋 (@libpincher) May 19, 2020

Malls replace lift buttons with foot pedals

A shopper pushes the pedals of a foot-operated elevator at Seacon Square shopping mall, in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 20. pic.twitter.com/SxHuelqR2s — Marlene Ardoin (@MarleneArdoin) May 21, 2020

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a recently re-opened mall in Thailand has installed foot pedals that have replaced lift buttons. According to reports, the change from buttons to foot pedals was made by the mall keeping in mind the current coronavirus pandemic and also the safety of the shoppers.

As per reports, customers at Bangkok’s Seacon Square found out that there were foot pedals in front of and inside the elevators, the customers greatly welcomed the new initiative that allows them to go hands-free when operating the elevator and thus not risk infection.

Man ‘marrying’ his cat to raise funds for animal shelter

A California man named Scott Perry is ‘marrying’ his beloved cat Olivia Le Chat on May 23 in order to raise funds for the animal shelter where he adopted his pet feline. Explaining the “rare wedding” details on the website dedicated to the big event, Scott wrote, “It was love at first sight! Well, sorta -- Olivia hopped right into my girlfriend’s lap and right into our hearts!”. While Perry’s girlfriend moved on in 2015, his 2-year-old cat is now his quarantine love.

Dad dances with infant baby

I love this 😂



Normal Black father things. ❤



An image the media doesn't paint. pic.twitter.com/fnVOn7KCzo — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) May 17, 2020

The internet is a place filled with adorable baby videos and pictures. People watch these to either have a bright little smile on their face or to laugh at the funny antics exhibited in the video. One such viral video is of a baby and his dad. The two seem to enjoy the music and dance together while giggling and sharing smiles together. What is unique about the video is the text on it which reads, “Normal black father things, a picture that media does not paint.” In the video, the father is singing a song in soft pitched voice and dances along. The baby in the changing table is also waddling and wiggling along with the dad.

Father makes Arcade-Style Grabber game for daughters

Amid lockdown, parents across the world are trying out innovative ideas to keep their children entertained. Not only are they helping them with ‘home assignments' but are also devising various games as its been over two months since schools and playgrounds closed in the majority of nations. Joining the league is a dad who reportedly created a fun arcade-style grabber game for his daughter using only a kitchen bin and a bathtub.

