Viral Video Of Dad Dancing With Infant Baby Will Brighten Your Day; Watch Video

The internet is a place filled with adorable baby videos and pictures. People watch these to either have a bright little smile on their face or to laugh at the funny antics exhibited in the video. One such viral video is of a baby and his dad. The two seem to enjoy the music and dance together while giggling and sharing smiles together. What is unique about the video is the text on it which reads, “Normal black father things, a picture that media does not paint.”

The adorable father-baby video will just make your day

In the video, the father is singing a song in soft pitched voice and dances along. The baby in the changing table is also waddling and wiggling along with the dad. However, the moment that caught everyone’s attention is when the father says stop, the baby as well, stops. The father-baby duo continues doing this for a couple of time. Every time the father says stop, the baby stops, which is amusing to many of the followers.

Breaking the popular opinion painted by media

The video was shared by a user named Stance. He is a human rights activist and sheds light on many important issues. Stance wrote that the unique video is of many black fathers or African-American origin fathers who equally love their children. He writes that there have been instances that people usually think otherwise. Or a negative picture is painted against fatherhood by African-American origin, but this video definitely proves otherwise.

Check out the video here:

The caption in the video read, “I love this. Normal Black father things. An image the media doesn't paint.” The video received many positive reactions from the followers of the user. One follower wrote, “The "stop" part of this can actually come in very handy. My mum told me she used to play this game with us when we were toddlers and one day my brother went running out on the road and mum screamed "STOP". My brother stopped dead right on the curb and had the biggest smile like they were playing the game. Mum almost had a heart attack but it probably saved his life.” More followers were all heart eyes and filled with emotions for the picture in the comment section.

