International Tea Day: Netizens Express Their Love For Chai Through Memes

International Tea Day or World Tea Day is annually observed on May 21 to highlight the importance of the economic significance of tea worldwide. This day also aims to raise awareness of the iconic history and the deep cultural significance of tea in many countries around the world. In India, tea is generally consumed in about 64 per cent of home and over 80 per cent of Indians prefer to have their tea with added milk, according to a study. A study conducted by the Tea Board of India reportedly revealed that 80 percent of Indian tea drinkers consume it either with or before breakfast.

Agr Apko Chai Nhi Pasand to mujhe apki raay nhi Pasand...😚#InternationalTeaDay — Danish Khan (@DanishK09554299) May 21, 2020

#InternationalTeaDay ☕ A perfect way to celebrate the #InternationalTeaDay is with a cup of tea.



Heartfelt wishes to the tea garden workers and everyone associated with the tea industry. pic.twitter.com/AlhA1iZPhp — Payal Shukla🇮🇳 (@Payal83388794) May 21, 2020

For all the tea lovers out there.#InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/n4BAZaDsr7 — Tejas Kad (@TejasKad1) May 21, 2020

#InternationalTeaDay

When someone asks me why do you take tea?

Me : 👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/x1gUuOYNsz — TARUN VIRAJ (@virajtarun) May 21, 2020

Happy International Tea Day

To All Tea Lover❤️

Tea ... is a religion of the art of life.#InternationalTeaDay#tealover pic.twitter.com/tVoXEj3zA1 — Himanshi Waghmare🇮🇳 (@Himanshi__137) May 21, 2020

About the Tea Day

The day has been celebrated since 2005 in tea producing countries like India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda, and Tanzania. It was scheduled on the very day with the aim to draw global attention of governments and citizens to the impact of the global tea trade on workers and growers and has been linked to requests for price supports and fair trade. M. Subbu (New Trade Union Initiative), Shatadru Chattopadhyay (CEC), Samir Roy (HMS), Ashok Ghosh (UTUC) and Paramasivam (INTUC) orchestrated the observance of the day at the World Social Forum in 2004. The first International Tea Day was celebrated in New Delhi in 2005, with later celebrations organised in Sri Lanka in 2006 and 2008. Back in 2015, the Indian government proposed expanding the observance of International Tea Day through the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.

