International Tea Day: Netizens Express Their Love For Chai Through Memes

International Tea Day

International Tea Day or World Tea Day is observed on May 21 to highlight the importance of the economic significance of tea worldwide to raise awareness.

International Tea Day or World Tea Day is annually observed on May 21 to highlight the importance of the economic significance of tea worldwide. This day also aims to raise awareness of the iconic history and the deep cultural significance of tea in many countries around the world. In India, tea is generally consumed in about 64 per cent of home and over 80 per cent of Indians prefer to have their tea with added milk, according to a study. A study conducted by the Tea Board of India reportedly revealed that  80 percent of Indian tea drinkers consume it either with or before breakfast. 

About the Tea Day

The day has been celebrated since 2005 in tea producing countries like India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda, and Tanzania. It was scheduled on the very day with the aim to draw global attention of governments and citizens to the impact of the global tea trade on workers and growers and has been linked to requests for price supports and fair trade. M. Subbu (New Trade Union Initiative), Shatadru Chattopadhyay (CEC), Samir Roy (HMS), Ashok Ghosh (UTUC) and Paramasivam (INTUC) orchestrated the observance of the day at the World Social Forum in 2004. The first International Tea Day was celebrated in New Delhi in 2005, with later celebrations organised in Sri Lanka in 2006 and 2008. Back in 2015, the Indian government proposed expanding the observance of International Tea Day through the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.

