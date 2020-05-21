California: Man ‘marrying’ His Cat To Raise Funds For The Animal Shelter

A California man named Scott Perry is ‘marrying’ his beloved cat Olivia Le Chat on May 23 in order to raise funds for the animal shelter where he adopted his pet feline. Explaining the “rare wedding” details on the website dedicated to the big event, Scott wrote, “It was love at first sight! Well, sorta -- Olivia hopped right into my girlfriend’s lap and right into our hearts!”. While Perry’s girlfriend moved on in 2015, his 2-year-old cat is now his quarantine love.

The medium-hair feline named Collette has remained by Perry’s side through thick and thin for almost 5 years showing strong commitment. However, sometimes, it hid under the furniture but nonetheless it helped Perry go through his difficult breakup years. The owner wrote on the website, "I don’t know why Olivia pulled the disappearing act, but within days of my girlfriend leaving the next year, Olivia emerged from her shell and has not left my side ever since!".

Further, he mentioned that Olivia was more than happy “to speak her mind, to wake me up to feed her and pet her in the early mornings, to let her out on the front porch for brushes in the sun and napping on the lounger, for evening biscuits on my tummy while I watch TV and lots of treats and playtime in between.”

Read: Justin Bieber Loves Cats And These Posts Are Proof; See Pics

Read: Singapore: Cats Maintain Social Distancing, Netizens Says 'cats Can Do What Humans Can't'

As Perry decided to propose to the cat to show his appreciation for her, the feline had responded with a meow, as per local media reports. Therefore, Perry reportedly said that he took the feline’s response as a "Yes!". The two are now trying to raise donations for Best Friends Animal Society Los Angeles.

Wedding to be live-streamed

On the website Perry created about the wedding, fans could leave a message for the couple and donate to Best Friends. As per local media reports, the couple expects to raise some $5,000 for the shelter and plan to host the wedding function online, LIVE streaming at noon on May 23, on Perry’s Instagram (@scottperry). Not just that, Perry has shared some of the adorable photos of the feline in her wedding attire trials that have captured the attention of the users on Instagram.

Read: Dog Siblings Separated In Childhood Reunite In Park, Netizens All Hearts

Read: Actor Judi Dench Reveals Why She Did Not Like Her Look In 'Cats'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.