Good News: 5 Positive Stories To Help You Beat The Coronavirus Gloom

With the world fighting a pandemic that has claimed several lives over the past few months and with reports of deaths and rise in cases, people are surely looking for some positive news to consume. Google trends revealed that ‘good news’ searches are at an all-time high. Since January 2020, the search rate for ‘good news’ started exponentially rising and is currently at its peak. Therefore, in the wake of what internet users are calling 'dark times', here are five best stories to lighten up the mood.

Bulldog that delivers goodies to neighbours

A West Sussex dog named Sheldon became favourite among the neighbourhood by delivering homemade meals in a backpack amid the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Owner Kate Mitchell, 28, took the initiative of sending food to her neighbours after she feared that the British Bulldog was beginning to feel isolated and needed human attention. Therefore, Kate came up with a plan to help people in the neighbourhood who are unable to go out much to collect refreshments due to UK’s stay-at-home orders.

Spider-Man to the rescue

Amid the lockdown, it has become a tedious task for all the parents to keep their children indoors for a longer period of time and keep them entertained throughout. Coming to their rescue, two martial arts instructors, Andrew Baldock and his friend Jason Baird were spotted cheering all the kids in the UK by roaming in the streets dressed up as Spider-Man.

Used our 1 hour exercise allowance today to spread some cheer and make the kids happy. Thankyou to everyone we saw and spoke to 🙏🏻❤️ on behalf of Stockport spidermen (Jason baird and Andrew baldock) @newsintameside pic.twitter.com/SHhI7jz5lr — sean heald photography (@sean_heald) April 3, 2020

Cat owner tricks pet into a 'nightly game’

A video of a cat named Chonk playing the Red-light game with the owner while making its way back in the house left netizens amused. The clip portrays a ‘cute’ feline whose moves are so calculated in the ‘nightly game’ that it makes the owner lower his guards. In the video, the cat can be seen deftly freezing the minute the owner looks down over to the staircases. It quickly resumes climbing when the owner moves away, the green light indication that allows movement in the popular game.

Sloth explores aquarium

As zoos and aquariums across the world have been shut, employees have taken to arranging field trips for some zoo inhabitants to visit other animals. There is a fortunate sloth, that got the opportunity to visit an aquarium which has been closed to the public during the lockdown. The Texas State Aquarium recently took their sloth Chico to meet dolphins at the Gulf of Mexico exhibit.

Jalandhar sees dhauladhar range for the first time ever

The worldwide lockdown and restrictions on movement to contain the Coronavirus pandemic has led to a drastic reduction in air pollution. This effect of clean air was also visible in Jalandhar, which witnessed the sight of the snow-clad Himalayan ranges. The snow-covered Himachal’s Dhauladhar ranges situated in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district became a sight to behold for the people of Jalandhar.

When people of #Jalandhar saw #Dhauladhar range first time ever. Dhualdhar’s mountain ranges lies at a distance of 213 kms from Jalandhar. This is how pollution made us blind !! PC Net. pic.twitter.com/Q0qNmaybJw — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 3, 2020

