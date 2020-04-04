The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Good News: 5 Positive Stories To Help You Beat The Coronavirus Gloom

What’s Viral

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the globe and news mostly consists of increase in the number of cases, here are five best stories to lighten up the mood

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Good News

With the world fighting a pandemic that has claimed several lives over the past few months and with reports of deaths and rise in cases, people are surely looking for some positive news to consume. Google trends revealed that ‘good news’ searches are at an all-time high. Since January 2020, the search rate for ‘good news’ started exponentially rising and is currently at its peak. Therefore, in the wake of what internet users are calling 'dark times', here are five best stories to lighten up the mood.

Bulldog that delivers goodies to neighbours

A West Sussex dog named Sheldon became favourite among the neighbourhood by delivering homemade meals in a backpack amid the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Owner Kate Mitchell, 28, took the initiative of sending food to her neighbours after she feared that the British Bulldog was beginning to feel isolated and needed human attention. Therefore, Kate came up with a plan to help people in the neighbourhood who are unable to go out much to collect refreshments due to UK’s stay-at-home orders. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SheldonTheBulldog (@sheldonthebulldog_) on

READ: Good News: Bulldog Delivers Goodies To Neighbors Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

Spider-Man to the rescue

Amid the lockdown, it has become a tedious task for all the parents to keep their children indoors for a longer period of time and keep them entertained throughout. Coming to their rescue, two martial arts instructors, Andrew Baldock and his friend Jason Baird were spotted cheering all the kids in the UK by roaming in the streets dressed up as Spider-Man. 

READ: Good News: Spider-Man To The Rescue! Men Dress Up As Superhero To Cheer Kids Amid Lockdown

Cat owner tricks pet into a 'nightly game’

A video of a cat named Chonk playing the Red-light game with the owner while making its way back in the house left netizens amused. The clip portrays a ‘cute’ feline whose moves are so calculated in the ‘nightly game’ that it makes the owner lower his guards. In the video, the cat can be seen deftly freezing the minute the owner looks down over to the staircases. It quickly resumes climbing when the owner moves away, the green light indication that allows movement in the popular game.

READ: Cat Owner Tricks Pet Into A 'nightly Game' To Come Home, Netizens Call It 'weeping Angel'

Sloth explores aquarium 

As zoos and aquariums across the world have been shut, employees have taken to arranging field trips for some zoo inhabitants to visit other animals. There is a fortunate sloth, that got the opportunity to visit an aquarium which has been closed to the public during the lockdown. The Texas State Aquarium recently took their sloth Chico to meet dolphins at the Gulf of Mexico exhibit. 

READ: Sloth Explores Texas State Aquarium, Meets Dolphins As It Remains Shut For Visitors

Jalandhar sees dhauladhar range for the first time ever

The worldwide lockdown and restrictions on movement to contain the Coronavirus pandemic has led to a drastic reduction in air pollution. This effect of clean air was also visible in Jalandhar, which witnessed the sight of the snow-clad Himalayan ranges. The snow-covered Himachal’s Dhauladhar ranges situated in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district became a sight to behold for the people of Jalandhar.

READ: Cat Owner Tricks Pet Into A 'nightly Game' To Come Home, Netizens Call It 'weeping Angel'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI TO HOLD ALL-PARTY MEET
China
CHINA DENIES "RELIGIOUS PRISONERS'
PM Modi
FACT CHECK ON LOCKDOWN EXTENSION
Athawale
ATHAWALE PENS COVID AWARENESS POEM
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
Hrithik
'IMPERATIVE TO BUST MYTHS': HRITHIK