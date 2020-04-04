The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Good News: Spider-Man To The Rescue! Men Dress Up As Superhero To Cheer Kids Amid Lockdown

What’s Viral

Two men, Andrew Baldock and his friend Jason Baird were seen entertaining all kids in the UK by roaming on the streets dressed up as Spider-Man amid COVID-19

Written By Prachi Arya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Good News: Two men dressed as Spider-Man cheered up kids on streets amid COVID-19

Amid the coronavirus disease lockdown, it has become a tedious task for all the parents to keep their children indoors for a longer period of time and keep them entertained throughout. Coming to their rescue, two martial arts instructors, Andrew Baldock and his friend Jason Baird were spotted cheering all the kids in the UK by roaming on the streets dressed up as Spider-Man. 

Bringing smiles on the faces of kids

As per the pictures posted by a user on his Twitter handle, both the instructors can be seen entertaining the children of Stockport, Lancashire dressed in their costume and this activity is happening from the past one week. In the pictures, the duo is seen spreading joy on the streets by performing some breath-taking stunts which are winning hearts of the people on social media. 

Read: Tom Holland Is Unable To Get Out Of His Spiderman Avatar; Wears A T-shirt Doing Handstand

Read: How To Entertain Kids At Home; Ideas For How To Build And Make Things To Keep Them Engaged

As per reports, Andrew got this stupendous idea of roaming on the streets in costume when he organised a digital martial arts class in the Spider-Man costume. His students had "enormous smiles" on their faces. Since then he has been following the same pattern for the kids on streets or locked inside their house so that they can be entertained and kept busy amid the pandemic lockdown. There were several brilliant pictures taken while they did the rounds show them in dramatic superhero poses as adoring children watch on in awe.

The pictures received much appreciation of people on the social media and they stormed the Internet, praising and lauding the relentless efforts of the two instructors who risked their life amid the life-taking virus just to bring smiles on the faces of the little ones. Some frenzy fans of the superhero shared pictures if the two instructers on social media and thanked them while the rest who took inspiration from the super-heroes shared pictures draping the costumes of Spider-man on themselves.

Read: 'Spider-Man 3' Will Be Absolutely Insane: Tom Holland

Read: UK Man Discovers Deadly Brazilian Wandering Spiders Coming Out Of Banana

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
MP MAN TEST POSITIVE
China
CHINA DENIES "RELIGIOUS PRISONERS'
COVID-19
RAM VILAS PASWAN THANKS FCI WORKERS
Athawale
ATHAWALE PENS COVID AWARENESS POEM
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
Hrithik
'IMPERATIVE TO BUST MYTHS': HRITHIK