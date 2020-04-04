Good News: Spider-Man To The Rescue! Men Dress Up As Superhero To Cheer Kids Amid Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus disease lockdown, it has become a tedious task for all the parents to keep their children indoors for a longer period of time and keep them entertained throughout. Coming to their rescue, two martial arts instructors, Andrew Baldock and his friend Jason Baird were spotted cheering all the kids in the UK by roaming on the streets dressed up as Spider-Man.

Bringing smiles on the faces of kids

As per the pictures posted by a user on his Twitter handle, both the instructors can be seen entertaining the children of Stockport, Lancashire dressed in their costume and this activity is happening from the past one week. In the pictures, the duo is seen spreading joy on the streets by performing some breath-taking stunts which are winning hearts of the people on social media.

Used our 1 hour exercise allowance today to spread some cheer and make the kids happy. Thankyou to everyone we saw and spoke to 🙏🏻❤️ on behalf of Stockport spidermen (Jason baird and Andrew baldock) @newsintameside pic.twitter.com/SHhI7jz5lr — sean heald photography (@sean_heald) April 3, 2020

As per reports, Andrew got this stupendous idea of roaming on the streets in costume when he organised a digital martial arts class in the Spider-Man costume. His students had "enormous smiles" on their faces. Since then he has been following the same pattern for the kids on streets or locked inside their house so that they can be entertained and kept busy amid the pandemic lockdown. There were several brilliant pictures taken while they did the rounds show them in dramatic superhero poses as adoring children watch on in awe.

The pictures received much appreciation of people on the social media and they stormed the Internet, praising and lauding the relentless efforts of the two instructors who risked their life amid the life-taking virus just to bring smiles on the faces of the little ones. Some frenzy fans of the superhero shared pictures if the two instructers on social media and thanked them while the rest who took inspiration from the super-heroes shared pictures draping the costumes of Spider-man on themselves.

The amazing 'Stockport Spider-men' - aka Jason Baird and Andrew Baldock - are heading out into #Droylsden right NOW! Keep an eye out to see if they appear on your street... pic.twitter.com/sbN8tqX7Yr — Tameside Radio (@tamesideradio) April 3, 2020

Spider-Men bring smiles to families stuck in coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/FfZj0gPb0c pic.twitter.com/arqUPrFIWh — Jessica Donnelly (@ChesterBlogger1) April 4, 2020

