Viral Sensation Pranav Sapra & Mum Praised On The Drew Barrymore Show For Quality Content

Actor Drew Barrymore recently mentioned an Indian mother-son duo who have lately been taking over social media platforms with quality content. On her talk show, The Drew Barrymore show, she spoke about Pranav Sapra and his mother Poonam Sapra who share their views about life and also put up tips on how to live it to the fullest. The international star also read out a few of these messages on her talk show, leaving people all around the world impressed.

Pranav Sapra and mum on Drew Barrymore's talk show

Internet sensation Pranav Sapra and his mother Poonam Sapra were recently mentioned on the Drew Barrymore talk show. In the short clip going viral on social media, actor Drew Barrymore is seen talking about the mother-son duo and how they spread pearls of wisdom through an Instagram handle called Mother With Signs. The Instagram feed is full of Poonam Sapra’s pictures where she is seen holding up a few cardboard pieces, speaking about the various lessons she has learnt in life through varied experiences.

In the Drew Barrymore show video going viral, the actor has read out a few placards held up by Poonam Sapra. One of the placards talks about how rainbows and silver linings have to be created by a person on their own, in some cases. Another placard speaks about how big things happen with steady and small steps. Drew Barrymore also thanked Poonam and Pranav for sharing such wholesome messages with the world. Have a look at the video doing the rounds on social media here.

As a gesture of gratitude, the adorable Poonam Sapra also created a sketch of Drew Barrymore while thanking her for the special mention. Her followers have been quite delighted about the exposure that she has been gaining with her work. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Poonam Sapra is a middle-aged woman who puts up sweet uplifting messages for her followers to keep them motivated. These short messages are vividly shared on social media as they are wholesome and give a satisfactory feeling to the reader. Have a look at few of her popular messages here.

Image courtesy: Stills from The Drew Barrymore Show and Poonam Sapra Instagram

