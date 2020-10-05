Good News: Texas Dad Pulls Groovy Moves To Uplift Son's Spirit Outside Hospital

A heart-melting and cheering footage of a Texan dad grooving outside the hospital in the parking lot to uplift his son’s spirit as he battles acute lymphocytic leukemia has brought tears of joy and appreciation on the internet. Shared by the Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth on its Facebook handle, the encouraging video shows a ‘not-giving-up’ dad inspiring his son to fight via his confident dance moves that reek of hope as he shakes a leg whilst his son chemotherapy session as he watches from the window. Chuck Yielding was restricted entry with his 14-year-old son Aiden inside the center due to COVID-19 advisory in place. So the bright father was struck with an idea to motivate his son with some dance moves.

According to a local broadcaster News4Tucson, Fort Worth's dad attempted to entertain his son because communicating is important and “the best we can”. Especially while his son Aiden Yielding was out there all by himself. The child was in the maintenance phase of the treatment that has called upon the family weekly visits to the hospital for up to two-and-a-half years. Aiden’s mom, Lori, worked as a nurse anesthetist at the hospital. Chuck had asked Lori to get his son to the window. Clad in bright orange jersey with grey tee-shirt on top, and vibrant patchy orange and black trousers paired with sports shoes, Chuck put up a dance performance outside to let his son know that he wasn’t alone.

Internet admires 'perfect' dad

His dad’s moves immediately cheered Aiden, who told a local broadcaster that it was funny watching him [Chuck] figuring out all that he is going to do. Aiden added that his dad’s act made him feel like he was there, adding, he’s just a funny guy. Family is everything. Togetherness is everything, Lori, Aiden’s mom told sources of Knoe8. “Way to be present when you can’t be physically there! His wife and son will both never forget these moments,” a user wrote with a heart emoticon. “Beautiful! God Bless this family and every family that has to endure this awful disease. Praying for healing,” said another.

