Good News: Delhi Vet Student Feeds Stray Animals Amid Lockdown

The cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic have skyrocketed and the fear and panic revolving around the deadly disease has escalated to an unprecedented level. Following the outbreak, a situation of lockdown has been imposed on many nations around the world, forcing people to stay indoors in isolation. However, the situation has been the least favourable for the stray animals roaming around helplessly and hungrily on the streets. Given the situation of the strays, a kind girl from Delhi has stepped forward to help the destitute animals. In order to provide help, she feeds helpless stray dogs every night.

Food for the helpless strays

Vibha Tomar, a veterinarian student, has come up with the kind initiative of feeding the helpless strays. Vibha has time and again taken to her Instagram account to share pictures of her feeding stray dogs. According to reports, she has been an animal-lover since her childhood, following which she became a veterinary student. She also considers feeding the strays as her responsibility and duty. The lockdown has forced these shelter-less animals to stay helpless and starve, amid these dark times. Vibha, reportedly, considers the noble act as a part of her duty, therefore, she deciding to feed them food, given their situation.

Animal's appeal

Apart from feeding the strays, the veterinarian student also posted pictures of stray dogs and cats by placing placards alongside. She left notes to the public on behalf of the strays, in an attempt to appeal to people that the animals do not spread coronavirus and thus, should not be left ignored. Vibha through the placards, requested people to leave water and food for the stray animals and not abandon them during these bleak times.

Noble act of kindness

Following her noble act, netizens were impressed with the kind deed displayed by the young girl. People blessed her and showered her posts with a barrell of good, encouraging comments. One user commented: "God bless this is just amazing", while another commented: "good job". Netizens blessed the girl by leaving appreciative comments: "Its Really appreciable vibha.. god bless you n stay safe", "Appreciate this Vibha" and "Great work Dr saab". People also wrote: "U r doing great job during the lockdown. Keep it up", while one other user wrote: "Please support these innocent creatures, they don't have any storage facility!".

