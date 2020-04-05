Video Of Dogs Fighting Over A Ball Leaves Netizens In Splits

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, an India Forest Service office has shared a hilarious video of two golden retrievers fighting over a ball. Sudha Ramen shared the video with the caption that meant that these kinds of fights only occurred on Sundays for parents, but since all parents and children are at home during the 21-day lockdown, such arguments are an everyday occurrence.

'Daily Phenomenon'

The video, in the beginning, shows two golden retrievers that have one ball between their teeth but neither is willing to let go of the ball. After a few seconds, we can see another golden retriever come into the frame and it makes its way to the two golden retrievers holding the ball and rests its head on both of them. Take a look at the video below.

Earlier Sundays were like this, Now this is a daily phenomenon for most parents. Fwd pic.twitter.com/DxgH9hTj6i — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 5, 2020

The video was uploaded on April 5 and has so far accumulated almost 2,000 views on Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions from social media users below.

Read: Owner Ties Dozens Of Balloons To Dog To Make It Fly, Netizens In Splits

Read: 'Wholesome': Dog Who Loves Playing In Water Becomes Internet Sensation

Can't disagree :-) — seshu loka (@seshu_loka) April 5, 2020

Ha ha ha nice — Sarat Rout (@SaratRo43838455) April 5, 2020

‘Deer Boat’

In another video that was shared by Sudha Ramen, shows a crane taking a ‘free ride’ on the back of a swamp deer, has left the netizens amazed. In the 14-second video, one can see the swap deer strolling in a lake while the crane flew and sat on its back. The clip shared on April 5 has received hundreds of likes and comments.

Who wouldn't love a free ride! pic.twitter.com/JpPVBGfnlJ — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 5, 2020

The ‘beautiful’ video also shows that the swamp deer hardly noticed the bird as he continued to walk in the water. Netizens found the video to be ‘a perfect and authentic joy of nature’. One user even found the video to be distressing during the quarantine period.

Read: Malaika Arora's Love For Her Pet Dog 'Casper' Is Evident From These Pics

Read: BTS Crew V's Pet Dog Storms Internet As He Accompanies Singer During Work Hours; See Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.