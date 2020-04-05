The Debate
Video Of Dogs Fighting Over A Ball Leaves Netizens In Splits

What’s Viral

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, an India Forest Service office has shared a hilarious video of two golden retriever fighting over a ball.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of dogs fighting over ball

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, an India Forest Service office has shared a hilarious video of two golden retrievers fighting over a ball. Sudha Ramen shared the video with the caption that meant that these kinds of fights only occurred on Sundays for parents, but since all parents and children are at home during the 21-day lockdown, such arguments are an everyday occurrence.

'Daily Phenomenon'

The video, in the beginning, shows two golden retrievers that have one ball between their teeth but neither is willing to let go of the ball. After a few seconds, we can see another golden retriever come into the frame and it makes its way to the two golden retrievers holding the ball and rests its head on both of them. Take a look at the video below.

The video was uploaded on April 5 and has so far accumulated almost 2,000 views on Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions from social media users below.

‘Deer Boat’

In another video that was shared by Sudha Ramen, shows a crane taking a ‘free ride’ on the back of a swamp deer, has left the netizens amazed. In the 14-second video, one can see the swap deer strolling in a lake while the crane flew and sat on its back. The clip shared on April 5 has received hundreds of likes and comments.

The ‘beautiful’ video also shows that the swamp deer hardly noticed the bird as he continued to walk in the water. Netizens found the video to be ‘a perfect and authentic joy of nature’. One user even found the video to be distressing during the quarantine period.

First Published:
COMMENT
