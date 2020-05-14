Good News: Five Best Stories Of The Day Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

With surging coronavirus cases worldwide and stay-at-home orders in place to stem the novel coronavirus, some positive news can have an encouraging effect on the mood. Among several perpetually devastating, emotional, and heart-wrenching events taking place worldwide, here’s some positive news from the day that can prove to be invigorating amid challenging times to make your day.

READ: Good News: Kolkata's Gurudwara Serving Food To 4,500 People Daily Amid Lockdown

Gurudwara serves food

Amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease, hundreds of people are confined to their homes and the lives of migrant workers have taken a serious blow. Behala Gurudwara Prapandhar Committee with Indian Humanitarian Association is serving more than 4,500 people each day since the last 50 days of lockdown in a bid to help the people who have no food. According to reports, the Committee is ensuring the preparation of both lunch and dinner in their kitchen, and women have actively contributed to cooking fresh vegetables and distribute it among the needful.

READ: Video: Kid Uses A Can To Demonstrate Sorry Doesn’t Fix Things, Netizens Agree

Sorry Doesn’t Fix Things

A video shows that while it is something we say over and over again, it might be inherently wrong to constantly apologize for one’s mistakes and the internet has jumped on board to support the analogy. A TikTok video shared on the page izzy.tube which has garnered over 7 million views, features two boys who demonstrate that when you hurt somebody, sorry means nothing. The TikTok users can’t seem to agree more with a slew of “cry” sentimental emojis on the post and their own experiences to second that thought.

Dog's Adorable First Date

A detailed account of a golden retriever dog’s first date ever has captured the attention of the internet. Shared on dog Kevin’s TikTok account, the clip outlines the date preparation of the pet dog amid the global coronavirus crisis proving that “true love” could still be found and prepared for despite hardships. With over 59.3k likes and 1.7 million views, the video is giving the netizens “the perfect date” ideas that the charming "boyfriend" Kevin played out on his romantic rendezvous with his dream dog partner.

Hug Grandparents



Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, millions are confined to their homes in a bid to follow social distancing rules. However, a girl decided that the global health crisis would not stop her from hugging her grandparents and decided to make a ‘hug-curtain’. Ten-year-old Paige took the responsibility to come up with a way to hug them by using a shower curtain after seeing a video where people were using a blanket for the same. According to reports, Paige used a shower curtain, Ziploc bags, hot glue gun, disposable plates and took her mother, Lindsay Okray’s help to complete the project.

'Avengers: Infinity War meme'

When asked to forward an unverified message #FakeNewsEndGame pic.twitter.com/aYvOGy7dAj — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 14, 2020

In an appeal to refrain people from sharing unverified social media forwards, that can alarm or harm amid the time of crisis, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle shared some advice in yet another unique style. Mumbai Police used an Avengers: Infinity War meme to spread the message across the internet users. Accompanying the post is a GIF from the film that shows Black Panther saying, “We don’t do that here.” The caption of the post read: “When asked to forward an unverified message”.

READ: Video Of Dog's Adorable First Date With His Partner Is Winning Hearts On Internet

