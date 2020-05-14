Video: Kid Uses A Can To Demonstrate Sorry Doesn’t Fix Things, Netizens Agree

A video shows that while it is something we say over and over again, it might be inherently wrong to constantly apologize for one’s mistakes and the internet has jumped on board to support the analogy. A TikTok video shared on the page izzy.tube which has garnered over 7 million views, features two boys who demonstrate that when you hurt somebody, sorry means nothing. The TikTok users can’t seem to agree more with a slew of “cry” sentimental emojis on the post and their own experiences to second that thought.

In the clip which has got everyone talking about “taking responsibility for actions” as a more acceptable behaviour than simply saying “sorry”, a little kid does the job of explaining why. Holding a can, a young boy approaches the elder one in the footage and asks him to crush the can, to which he complies. The boy further asks the older man to smash the can against the wall with force, a segment in the clip that would make one to sit tight and wait. At this point, the little boy illustrates with the help of the distorted can why saying sorry and suddenly be off the hook is not how it works.

Read: Kittens Recreate Mufasa's Fall Scene From 'The Lion King', Netizens Laud Their Performance

Read: Sania Mirza's 'relatable' TikTok Video Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch

Fix the damage

“Now say sorry to the can,” the little boy says in the video to the adult. “Did it make any difference?’ he questions. The ability to feel remorse, won’t solve a problem, the boy conveys the meaningful message through the video, we must fix it the damage caused as a consequence of our actions, he implies. Apologizing and acknowledging one’s wrongdoing may be a sincere value but does not go so far as to make amends, the clip conveyed.

Netizens wrote slew of opinions in the comments section. “Is there a way you can email this to me somehow? I want to send this to my hubby, he’s sleeping in the doghouse, meanwhile, I can’t sleep,” wrote a lady. “That’s deep, just perfect analogy, my brother picked on me, and he one time pulled my ear, he says sorry but I never forgot it,” wrote the second. “Actions speak louder than words. Some people don’t understand that,” wrote the third.

Read: After Banana Bread, Netizens Go Crazy Trying Their Hands At 'froggy' Bread

Read: 'Dosa Ballebaaz': Literal Translation Of Batter On Packet Leaves Netizens In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.