Good News: Kolkata's Gurudwara Serving Food To 4,500 People Daily Amid Lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease, hundreds of people are confined to their homes and the lives of migrant workers have taken a serious blow. Behala Gurudwara Prapandhar Committee with Indian Humanitarian Association is serving more than 4,500 people each day since the last 50 days of lockdown in a bid to help the people who have no food. According to reports, the Committee is ensuring the preparation of both lunch and dinner in their kitchen, and women have actively contributed to cooking fresh vegetables and distribute it among the needful.

Behala Gurudwara Prapandhak Committee’s General Secretary Satnam Singh Ahluwalia told media agency that after city administration approached them for help regarding food after setting up temporary shelters for the homeless. Not only is the committee working towards ensuring nobody goes to sleep hungry in Behala, but it has also even extended the services to other pocket areas. Both Gurudwara Committee and the IHA have collaborated and coordinated their work in each area and work on the provided information to regularise their ration. According to Ahluwalia, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people should unite and he is “ready to serve more”.

“After the city administration set up temporary shelters for the homeless and poor during the lockdown. They reached out to me and asked if food could be provided and we started working into it,” said Satnam.

“Now not only in Kolkata but this effort of providing meals has reached to South 24 pargana, Satragachi and many other pocket areas. We are working with our group to make sure that thousands of people don’t go hungry and sleep without food,” he added.

Satnam also said, “At this hour of crisis people should come together to help each other and I am ready to serve more if needed.”

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, India has confirmed 78,194 cases of COVID-19 disease and 2,551 deaths. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 298,180 lives worldwide as of May 14. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 213 countries and has infected at least 4,430,123 people. Out of the total infections, 1,659,873 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

(With ANI inputs)