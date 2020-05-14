Video Of Dog's Adorable First Date With His Partner Is Winning Hearts On Internet

A detailed account of a golden retriever dog’s first date ever has captured the attention of the internet. Shared on dog Kevin’s TikTok account, the clip outlines the date preparation of the pet dog amid the global coronavirus crisis proving that “true love” could still be found and prepared for despite hardships. With over 59.3k likes and 1.7 million views, the video is giving the netizens “the perfect date” ideas that the charming "boyfriend" Kevin played out on his romantic rendezvous with his dream dog partner.

In the clip that has made the viewers smile with excitement, the golden retriever can be seen honing the perfect date look after he tries several hats in order to be presentable. Although, the clip did begin with the pooch postured as though he was “really nervous”. “Should he wear his duck hat?” wrote the owner, explaining Kevin’s state of mind while the canine is trying to look handsome. “How about Koala,” Kevin thinks. He then tries an extraordinary “zebra hat” from the wardrobe. “Definitely not the Zebra,” the owner wrote. Ultimately, the duo decides that the black bow tie and “the gentleman” was the look Kevin would carry for his date.

Further in the clip, he picks up his date, Maple at her doorstep while waiting outside like a “good boy” as she gets ready. On seeing her, the dog smiles and the owner writes in the video that he did “give me a look about how beautiful she is”. The two then share a romantic candlelight dinner together as Kevin loves the food. Maple, who is seen wearing cute pink ribbons, gives snuggles and kisses to Kevin for arranging everything.

Maple's side of the story

In a video, posted on Maple’s TikTok account she wrote, the food was 10/10 and “he looked so perfect, so she gave him lots of kisses and said goodbye and looks forward to another date”. “What should we do for the next date?” Maple wrote in the caption to the video. “I think you should do a pool party for beginning mixed with a movie night,” wrote a user making a laughing emoji.

