Good News: From Woman Helping Blind Man To Dolphins Getting Home, Read 5 Cheerful Stories

With the unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated each month. People are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them. While the coronavirus updates and death toll can sometimes be upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can brighten the mood. Here’s a compilation of positive news stories that can help encourage and lift up spirits amid such unprecedented dark times.

Bali opens first permanent dolphin sanctuary

Bali recently opened the world’s first permanent rehabilitation centre for dolphins under a project initiated by the Central Jakarta Forestry Department and the Jakarta Animal Aid Network (JAAN). The ‘sanctuary/ retirement centre’, located in Banyuwedang Bay, West Bali, is a purpose-built facility for recently confiscated dolphins from captive facilities. The newly opened ‘Bali Dolphin Sanctuary’ is designed to stabilise the mammals, return them back to health and to assess whether they are candidates for readapting and release.

A hilarious proposal

An intriguing but rib-tickling video of how water can spoil people's best moments has taken the internet by storm. The short clip, shared on Facebook, shows a man moving ahead to propose his significant other. However, events take an unexpected turn and he hilariously slips in the water. The clip finally ends by showing the two huggings and cuddling each other.

World’s most endangered gorillas spotted with infants

First-ever images of a group of Cross River gorillas with several infants have been captured by the Remote camera trap monitoring by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS). The rare sighting was recorded on Mbe Mountains in cross river state, Nigeria, and is an indication that Cross River gorillas are reproducing due to the field-based protection efforts. Critically endangered, the species were last in 2012 in Cameroon’s Kagwene Gorilla Sanctuary when only about 300 were alive, according to a release by the WCS.

Woman helps visually impaired man board a bus

A Video of a Kerala woman has gone viral after she was filmed running behind a bus to ensure that a visually impaired man boards it. A viral video on the internet has proved that no good deed goes unnoticed. In the video, one can see that a woman, who is wearing a mask, is running behind a bus. She asks the passengers to stop the vehicle so that a visually impaired old man can board it. She then ensures that the man boards the bus.

Monkey runs away with cake amid celebrations

A video of a monkey interrupting a ‘wedding anniversary’ celebration by stealing the cake has left internet users in splits. Shared on July 9 by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, the clip shows a monkey running away with the most important part of the celebration, the cake. While everyone seemed to be enjoying, the ‘mischievous’ monkey, in a blink of an eye, steals the cake and runs up a tree, leaving the group shocked.

