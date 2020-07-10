Kerala Woman Runs Behind A Bus, Helps Visually Impaired Man Board It; Video Goes Viral

A Video of a Kerala woman has gone viral after she was filmed running behind a bus to ensure that a visually impaired man boards it. She has been identified as a Thiruvalla-based woman named Supriya, according to reports.

Kerala woman praised for her good deed

A viral video on the internet has proved that no good deed goes unnoticed. It came from a small town in Kerala called Thiruvalla. In the video, one can see that a woman, who is wearing a mask, is running behind a bus. In the video, she is seen dressed in a sari. She asks the passengers to stop the vehicle so that a visually impaired old man can board it. She then ensures that the man boards the bus.

While Supriya was helping the visually impaired man, she was unaware that her good deed was being recorded by a man named Joshua. The video has been shared several times on the internet by various people and personalities. Even an IPS officer has shared the video on his official social media handle. He captioned the video saying, "she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful! உலகம் அன்பான மனிதர்களால் அழகாகிறது #kindness #love". Here is the video that is garnering hearts and praises all over the internet:

she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful!😍



உலகம் அன்பான மனிதர்களால் அழகாகிறது#kindness #love pic.twitter.com/B2Nea2wKQ4 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020

This 41-second clip has gone on to garner over six lakh likes on Twitter. It has also gone viral on social media platforms like Facebook, garnering over a thousand likes. People all over the internet are praising Supriya’s simple act of kindness. A Twitter user said that “we need more people like her to make this world a better place''. Another user said that “one act of random kindness creates a ripple effect.” Here is what netizens have to say about the video:

She did not know that she was captured. She was spontaneously affectionate 😍 — Ram Pasupathy (@RamPasupathy1) July 8, 2020

We need more like her to make this world a better place..👍👍👍🙏🙏 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) July 9, 2020

The lady works in a Textile Showroom in Thiruvalla, Kerala — Jerin (@_jerin_george) July 8, 2020

Believe in love and I'm sure there won't be any hatred and hypocrisy,existence of some kind and humane ppl doesn't show that all other human beings are inhumane,just we fail to show our great attributes of humanity and kindness to the fullest and we fail to understand the mankind — Fathima (@Fathima_writes) July 8, 2020

Very rarely we saw this type of people's in the world. — Gopalakrishnan (@Gopal10057841) July 8, 2020

