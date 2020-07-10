Last Updated:

Kerala Woman Runs Behind A Bus, Helps Visually Impaired Man Board It; Video Goes Viral

A Kerala woman was recently filmed as she was running behind a bus to make sure that a visually impaired man boards it. Take a look at the video.

A Video of a Kerala woman has gone viral after she was filmed running behind a bus to ensure that a visually impaired man boards it. She has been identified as a Thiruvalla-based woman named Supriya, according to reports. 

A viral video on the internet has proved that no good deed goes unnoticed. It came from a small town in Kerala called Thiruvalla. In the video, one can see that a woman, who is wearing a mask, is running behind a bus. In the video, she is seen dressed in a sari. She asks the passengers to stop the vehicle so that a visually impaired old man can board it. She then ensures that the man boards the bus. 

While Supriya was helping the visually impaired man, she was unaware that her good deed was being recorded by a man named Joshua. The video has been shared several times on the internet by various people and personalities. Even an IPS officer has shared the video on his official social media handle. He captioned the video saying, "she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful! உலகம் அன்பான மனிதர்களால் அழகாகிறது #kindness #love".  Here is the video that is garnering hearts and praises all over the internet: 

This 41-second clip has gone on to garner over six lakh likes on Twitter. It has also gone viral on social media platforms like Facebook, garnering over a thousand likes. People all over the internet are praising Supriya’s simple act of kindness. A Twitter user said that “we need more people like her to make this world a better place''. Another user said that “one act of random kindness creates a ripple effect.” Here is what netizens have to say about the video:

