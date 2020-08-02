Good News: From ESO's Rare 'space Butterfly' To Dog Taking Zoomies; Read Here

With the coronavirus cases and death toll witnessing a surge nationwide, the news updates can create a gloom-and-doom driven environment, however, here's a wrap update on all the positive events from the day.

Dog loves to take zoomies around the house, owner calls it Beyblade

An adorable footage of a Labrador getting zoomies around the house excitedly has won hearts on the internet. Shared on Reddit by the Boofy007 under the subreddit Zoomies, the 13-second footage depicts two pet pooches in the living room have a cozy time when suddenly one of the dogs happily dashes across the room like a “Beyblade”. Posted on July 31, the owner captioned the clip as “When your dog is a Beyblade and someone lets it RIP!” and has garnered over 13.0k upvotes.In the video, the dogs are sitting on the floor rug, when one of the two pooches starts to run wildly around the house zipping back and forth with a glint in its eyes. The brown-furred canine expresses happiness, as it runs around and briefly, looks at the other pooch before taking to his paws again.

ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures rare 'space Butterfly'; Pic inside

An image of a space gas bubble taken by the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope that resembles the butterfly has intrigued the internet. Shared by the European Southern Observatory on Twitter, the image depicts a bubble known as NGC 2899 located between 3000 and 6500 light-years away in the Southern constellation of Vela (The Sails ) that looks like a butterfly with its symmetrical structure, beautiful colours, and intricate patterns.

Resembling a butterfly with its symmetrical structure, beautiful colours, and intricate patterns, this striking bubble of gas, NGC 2899, appears to float and flutter across the sky in this new picture from our VLT.



Credit: @ESOhttps://t.co/IseDOa6YRe pic.twitter.com/gPpSBa2N9y — ESO (@ESO) July 30, 2020

Cat bonks head of companion feline as a warning, Netizens in splits

An adorable footage of two felines picking a fight in which one of the cats bonks on the head of its companion as a slight warning before declaring a full-fledged battle has triggered laughter on the internet. Shared on Reddit under the subred CatTaps, the 9-second footage depicts a grey and a brown-furred feline declaring a conflict with their body language as the two animals threaten each other with postures such as a tail wag and yowl in the cute video. Captioned as “Warning bonk before the battle,” the clip portrays cute altercation between the two pet cats living together at home.

Toddler tries to throw cat in Pool, but it doesn't go as planned; Watch

A video of a baby’s hilarious failed attempt at slinging a pet feline into the pool as karma ensues, and he slips instead, has got the internet talking about the baby’s cruel intent and cat’s agility. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda, the 4-second footage depicts a toddler that tries to throw a black and white cat into the pool, however, the clever cat claws its way out and escapes as the boy eventually topples, splashing the water all over. In the footage, it can be seen that the child runs towards a swimming pool with a cat clutched underneath his arm who is absolutely clueless about what’s happening. As the kid reaches the edge of the pool, he holds the cat out and tries to swing it across into the water.

Karma doesn’t see age... pic.twitter.com/R39OotYTjR — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 1, 2020

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captures image showing 'summertime' on Saturn

At a distance of nearly 839 million miles from Earth, Saturn’s mesmeric summertime was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope on July 4. Hubble recorded images of Saturn's northern hemisphere, inclined towards the Earth, and with slight red haze due to the increased sunlight amid summers. As per NASA's statement, the excessive sunlight could impact ice content on the "lord of the rings".

In the stunning image, Saturn was visible as just a spot of bright light with the naked human eye accompanied by two of its moons, Mimas and Enceladus. Moreover, Hubble also found a number of small atmospheric storms, which NASA described as the transient feature that “comes and goes” each year. But the several bands of summer sunlight slightly changed colour from year to year. Nasa said that the mystic “red haze” was either due to the change in atmospheric circulation and perhaps removed ices from aerosols in the atmosphere.

