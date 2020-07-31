Good News: From rhino's rescue to COVID patients playing games, read 5 uplifting stories

With the month of July coming to an end, life is somewhere coming back to track. In contrast, there are several nations that are still battling a surging COVID-19 death toll every day. There are people who are struggling to make ends meet and others who are just trying to uplift their spirit amid one of the worst pandemics in history.

To dial down on the ‘gloominess’, many people have been searching for “good news”, according to Google. Therefore, here is a compilation of five “heartening” stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From hornbill taking a tour of the aquarium to netizens celebrating Munshi Premchand’s birthday, here are the top 10 stories that would warm your heart.

Hornbill on seal quest

As a part of Oregon’ zoo animal walk initiative, Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest. In the much-liked clip, Zuberi could be seen excitedly walking towards the aquarium as his caretakers walking close by. Further in the clip, the zealous bird could be seen cowing as soon as he sees the seal. Although excited in the beginning, the bird stops a few inches ahead from the glass screen for its treats.

The camera then focuses on the seal that could be seen equally curious. The clip finally ends by showing the adorable bird continuing its daily routine where it could be seeing digging out worms from ground and eating them before running out of the frame.

Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest pic.twitter.com/p5qNY6Eozq — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) July 30, 2020

Video of Rhino wins Anishka Sharma's heart

A video of a rhinoceros resting on Assam Highway was shared on social media recently and has gone viral on the internet. The rhinoceros strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve and rested on National Highway-27. The DRIVE OUT Operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow." (sic)

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Friday, July 31, reacted to the rhino's video shared online. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma expressed her love. Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted to the video:

Netizens celebrate Premchand’s birthday

People are celebrating the 140th birth anniversary of renowned Indian writer Dhanpat Rai Shrivastava, better known by his pen name Munshi Premchand. Netizens are flooding social media with posts filled with heartfelt tributes for the 20th-century writer. Some of Premchand's works such as Godaan, Karmabhoomi, Gaban, Mansarovar, and Idgahstill resonates with people who are marking his birth anniversary on social media. Premchand had also written under the pen name 'Nawab Rai' reportedly given by his uncle, Mahabir, who nicknamed him 'Nawab' or Prince.

Remembering the great author and novelist #MunshiPremchand on his birth anniversary. His unmatched talent of writing will always be appreciated. #MunshiPremchand #à¤®à¥à¤‚à¤¶à¥€_à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤®à¤šà¤‚à¤¦ pic.twitter.com/OYhDS0GsTt — Ritik Kumar (@ritikkumarattri) July 31, 2020

Nike's video overjoy people

Nike released its latest commercial which certainly got viewers extremely excited. They have made a smart video by combining two different sports in the same frame. They have taken two different videos and have combined them to make it look like a single continuous video. It is called You Can't Stop Us, and the fans have been certainly loving the new commercial. Fans have taken to their social media to respond to the video and share it amongst their friends.

Nothing can stop what we can do together. You can’t stop sport. Because #YouCantStopUs.



Join Us | https://t.co/fQUWzDVH3q pic.twitter.com/YAig7FIL6G — Nike (@Nike) July 30, 2020

Coronavirus Positive Persons Get Sports And Music

The unprecedented coronavirus outbreak has rocked the entire world since the beginning of 2020. From lockdowns to life in isolation, millions of people are now facing an array of brand new circumstances while also maintaining personal hygiene. Amid these gloomy times, the people who have been infected with coronavirus are usually kept in quarantine centres to avoid further transmission. However, Collector and District Magistrate Gandham Chandrudu recently shared uplifting images of COVID-19 positive persons ‘not patients’ playing badminton.

Sports,Music and Motivation can keep anyone balanced in the times of difficulties. Provided all the three to Corona Positive Persons( not “patients”) at Covid Care Centre,JNTU,Ananthapuramu pic.twitter.com/x8DdwoYHAP — Gandham Chandrudu IAS (@ChandruduIAS) July 30, 2020

