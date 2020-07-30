Good News: From 6-year-old's Cute Note For Helping Workers To Twilight's 5th Novel Release

Amid such challenging times and hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some Good News can have tremendous benefits on the overall mood by infusing the positive vibes. Updates that are "encouraging" and "happy" not only give hope and relaxes the mind but can also be a morale booster in the gloom-and-doom driven atmosphere. So here's a dose of some “feel-good news” to add some positivity to the day.

Good News: 6-year-old boy helps builder construct a patio, gets an adorable note

A construction site worker’s ‘pay packet’ note for a six-year-old boy who helped to build a patio is winning hearts on the internet. Shared by the mother of the kid on Twitter, the note depicts generosity as the site employer who completed work on her garden patio acknowledged her son for some marvellous contribution. Steph called the note very kind which said that her son’s presence and help with the work were worth appreciating. The mom of the boy mentioned in a tweet that the positive note made her son’s day.

We have just had our patio done and my 6yo has loved going out and helping the builder, so it made his day to receive this. What an example of kindness 😊 pic.twitter.com/Wq39TU4uwL — Steph Kemp (@steph_heathcote) July 27, 2020

Twilight series fifth novel 'Midnight Sun' set to release on August 4

Twilight author Stephenie Meyer’s unfinished novel 'Midnight Sun', the fifth in the series is expected to release on August 4 and go on sale coming week, according to reports. Meyer announced that her new novel would be a retelling of her bestselling series from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective. The author had abandoned the manuscript 12 years ago due to an online leak when the rough draft of the book emerged on the internet that exceedingly disappointed her.

Sooo if there happens to be a book you're super excited about getting next Tuesday, please consider supporting indie bookstores instead of internet behemoths with your purchase: https://t.co/voCnxf2IQw @Bookshop_Org #MidnightSun — Stephanie Meyers (@theRightSteph) July 29, 2020

Woman finds lost Teddy Bear with mother's last message, Ryan Reynolds says 'thank you'

A Canadian woman whose teddy was stolen earlier has gotten it back. Mara Soriano’s special teddy, which had the last words of her mother, was stolen while she was moving houses in Vancouver. She had then made a social media post urging people to return it and was later joined by actor Ryan Reynolds who offered a cash reward. However, in a miraculous event, Soriano received an email from someone who said they had the bear. Later that day, two men who said that they had the plush toy returned it to her.

Speaking to international media reporters, she said that she could not just believe it, when she touched the toy, her knees just buckled. “I just hugged it so tightly”, she revealed. According to reports, the man who returned the bear said that he had seen the security footage, recognized the thief and retrieved it from him. Later, Reynolds also took to twitter to offer gratitude to men who returned it.

In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear https://t.co/X7FlyiR89P — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2020

Read: Good News: Narrow Escape For People As Plane Crashes In Field

Read: Good News: Lost Pet Dog Found In Miami 600 Miles Away From Home, Owners Delighted

Twitter thread of emojis as dogs winning hearts on internet; See Pics

The new thread that is going viral on social media will fill your heart with happiness. Started on July 27, the thread features two images. The first image includes an emoji giving an expression and the second image includes a dog replicating the emoji.The twitter thread garnered 3.7K likes and 918 Retweets. Dog lovers all over the globe are commenting on the tweet, sharing images of their dogs. Few pictures include dogs with moist eyes, while there are also pictures that show dogs wearing sunglasses. The tweet is captioned as, ‘Here is something to bring a smile on your face. Dogs are so cute and wholesome :))). Popular emojis as cute dogs a thread:

Here is something to bring a smile on your face. Dogs are so cute and wholesome :)))

Popular emojis as cute dogs a thread: pic.twitter.com/LQArEMAEpr — Ayush Gupta (@ayushguptaaa) July 27, 2020

Gyms to reopen in Unlock 3.0: netizens welcome move with hilarious memes, check here

As the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 29 announced the Unlock 3.0 that included phased reopening of the gymnasiums and the Yoga centers from August 5 onwards, netizens launched a meme fest on Twitter targeted at the fitness buffs sparking laughter on the internet. In an onslaught of jokes, the Twitteratis hailed the patience of the health aficionado, saying, that their time has finally come. While the government allowed the gyms to operate under adherence to strict health safety measures, the educational institutes, cinemas, and recreational centers still remain closed due to higher risks of the spread.

Gym will open in #unlock phase 3



Me to my gym going friends - pic.twitter.com/mAinjUan5z — Deathstroke⚡ (@death_sStroke) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3#Unlock3 Gyms will be open in unlock 3



Gym lovers be like : - pic.twitter.com/02jek9zNmM — Sohel Rs 🇮🇳 (@KaDwE___BoL) July 29, 2020

Gym to open from 5th August according to #Unlock3 guidelines

Le Gym Owner: pic.twitter.com/1gAYZUtHOT — Kanchan Shinde (@kanchanshinde_) July 29, 2020

Read: Good News: Rafale Jets Land In India, Netizens Pledge To Save Tigers; 5 Positive Stories

Read: Good News: Skydiver Who Lost His Prosthetic Leg During Jump Gets It Back, Read His Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.