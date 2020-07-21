Good News: From Cops Rescuing Boy To Specially-abled Girl Performing Gymnastics

With COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on the lives of people, and due to the protests prevailing against racial discrimination and other unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, many people have been left feeling overwhelmed with the negativity. As the disturbing updates sometimes have a tendency to linger longer, the Good News can have tremendous benefits on the overall mood by infusing the positive vibes.

Engaging with the "encouraging" and "happy" updates not only gives hope amid the hardships but can also prove to be morale booster during the gloom-and-doom driven atmosphere. Therefore, in a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of ‘Good news’ stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times.

Elephant taking a peaceful nap

Fort Worth Zoo, Texas, the United States, on Friday, July 17, shared a cute elephant video on their social media. In the video, a male elephant is sleeping in a pool of water and snoring while he takes a nap. However, his unique way of catching breath between his sleep has taken the internet by storm, with social media users going gaga over the elephant video and his peculiar style of breathing.

Girl born without legs competes in gymnastics

An eight-year-old girl from Ohio, US, who was born without legs, has become an inspiration for many passionate gymnasts around the globe. Paige Calendine was born with the disability, however, she never saw it as an obstacle to her true passion of gymnastics. According to an international media outlet, the young athlete got involved in sports when she was just 18 months old and she works with the Zanesville Gymnastics team in the city of Zanesville, Ohio.

Cops rescue deer from ocean

Long Branch Police officials shared the story of rescuing a deer. The story was shared on the Facebook page of the police department. The story starts with a deer being spotted near Rooney’s Oceanfront restaurant in New Jersey. It further gives credit to Devon Slavin and Charles Barreda, Animal Control Supervisor, Deb Nagel, Beach Supervisor, Stan Dzuiba, LB Beach Rescue members Brian Gleason, and Sam MacPherson on jet-skis and 7 Presidents' Lifeguards Chester English and Kate Crilly on paddleboards. Jet-skis and paddle boats were used to bring the animal to safety.

Police officer saves boy’s life from approaching shark

Adrian Kosicki, Cocoa Beach Police Officer from Florida jumped into the water to pull a boy away from a shark. The officer was off duty. A video gone viral on social media shows the predator fish approaching a young boy, who is unidentified. The incident took place when he was off-duty, strolling with his wife on the beach. Suddenly, he noticed a shark. Immediately, he paddled into the water to pull the boy away from the shark.

