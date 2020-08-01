Good News: From Homeless Man Being Reunited With Dog To Cat Helping Owner; Read Here

With coronavirus pandemic currently raging havoc across the world, people crave stories that can uplift them and bring smiles to their faces amid the crisis. Updates that are "encouraging" and "happy" not only give hope and relaxes the mind but can also be a morale booster in the gloom-and-doom driven atmosphere. So here's a dose of some “feel-good news” to add some positivity to the day.

Dog reunited with homeless owner

A heart-melting video of a dog reuniting with its owner is going viral on social media and is probably the best thing to watch on the internet today. The video shared by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda is winning the hearts of netizens. In the 24-second long video, a man, apparently homeless, can be seen meeting with his dog after a couple of weeks. The heartwarming reunion, which is reportedly from September last year is going viral on social media again after Susanta shared it with his followers.

Homeless. But heart full of love💕

The moment when a homeless person reunites with his dog at a shelter👇 pic.twitter.com/DVvphueiKG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 31, 2020

Read: Good News: From 6-year-old's Cute Note For Helping Workers To Twilight's 5th Novel Release

Man's reaction after finding cash in cake

A video has surfaced on the internet showing a man who seeks cash as a gift every year on his birthday. The video was uploaded by his daughter on Twitter. The video is captioned as, “My dads birthday is today. Each birthday he wants the same thing. Cash. Each birthday my sister and mom find a different way to surprise him with it”.

The video shows the man pulling out the happy birthday topper from his birthday cake. When he pulls out the topper, a long stream of dollar bills emerges, safely kept in a plastic wrapping. The man starts dancing happily to the tunes and says, “I knew you weren’t gonna fail me”.

My dads birthday is today. Each birthday he wants the same thing. Cash. Each birthday my sister and mom find a different way to surprise him with it. pic.twitter.com/qRmzbqnXDP — Toe Knee (@toekneerlynos) July 27, 2020

Read: Good News: From Rhino's Rescue To COVID Patients Playing Games, Read 5 Uplifting Stories

Woman saving shark

A video has surfaced on the internet and is gaining attention from the netizens. The video shows a woman helping a harmless shark after it struggled to breathe. The video has been uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda. The 20-second short video clip shows a shark lying breathlessly on a seashore.

A woman walks towards the shark and pulls her in water, trying to help her to breathe. The woman helped her get back to the sea. She holds the shark by her tail until the shark swims away. The video is inviting lots of appreciation comments for the woman.

All Sharks are not dangerous,

Nor all heroes wear caps🙏



A kind women saving a shark.

Of the over 500 species of sharks found in our oceans, only about 30 have been reported to ever attack human.. pic.twitter.com/MIsTqB24Pm — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 1, 2020

Read: Good News For Stargazers! Antarctic Plateau Could Offer Best Possible View Of Stars

Cat helps owner work

In a bizarre video that is going viral on social media, a cat can be seen helping its owner work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The video shared on Reddit by a user named 'u/BigEconomy1' is garnering a lot of attention since being shared. In the video, the feline can be seen smoothly raising one of its front limbs and then tapping on the 'Caps' key of its owner's laptop. The post has received more than 5,000 votes since being shared two days ago and 99 percent of those are upvotes.

Sea otters floating together

In a video that is doing rounds on Twitter, dozens of sea otter can be seen floating together in the waters of Bartlett Cove. The social marine mammals were seen swimming together as they were captured in the viral video near the surrounding mountains of the glacier bay in Alaska.

Sea otters are native to the coasts of the northern and eastern North Pacific Ocean and stays near the water body so it can dive in and prey on fish and other marine invertebrates. Sea otters are coated in thick fur and often weigh between 14 to 45 kg.

Sea otter raft ~ A social animal, sea otters have been documented in rafts containing 1,000 animals!⠀

⠀

🎥Video: Dozens of sea otters float together in the waters of Bartlett Cove. As we circle the otters, the mountains surrounding glacier bay pass by in the background. pic.twitter.com/jPwzWSvuCB — Glacier Bay NP (@GlacierBayNPS) July 30, 2020

Read: Good News: 6-year-old Boy Helps Builder Construct A Patio, Gets An Adorable Note



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.