Good News: 6-year-old Boy Helps Builder Construct A Patio, Gets An Adorable Note

A construction site worker’s ‘pay packet’ note for a six-year-old boy who helped to build a patio is winning hearts on the internet. Shared by the mother of the kid on Twitter, the note depicts generosity as the site employer who completed work on her garden patio acknowledged her son for some marvellous contribution. Steph called the note very kind which said that her son’s presence and help with the work were worth appreciating. The mom of the boy mentioned in a tweet that the positive note made her son’s day.

Sharing the picture of the printed ‘pay packet’ note that was left for her kid, the East Yorkshire resident said that her six-year-old son Harry had liked to go out and lend a hand at the construction site. In return, “What an example of kindness”, the mum wrote in a post. The note listed som of the cute errands run by Harry that included passing bricks, mixing cement and loading stone, saying why more times than I have ever heard anyone say why and being a smashing little guy. It also mentioned that minus tax and National Insurance, the young boy made £10 for his assistance in getting the patio ready.

We have just had our patio done and my 6yo has loved going out and helping the builder, so it made his day to receive this. What an example of kindness 😊 pic.twitter.com/Wq39TU4uwL — Steph Kemp (@steph_heathcote) July 27, 2020

Patio and path, he also did a great job for us 😊 pic.twitter.com/Kvo8wQyaaG — Steph Kemp (@steph_heathcote) July 27, 2020

Netizens admire boy's efforts

While many were quick to heart the post, calling it a lovely little story from Bill Bryson’s “Down Under”, several others asked for the picture of the said patio the boy worked on. “Well done Harry. Plus, what a generous builder,” wrote a user. “Just brilliant! And at 6 he now knows that money is earned, and there is also something called tax which is what we pay to have the NHS, Police and Fire, etc and all the things we take for granted,” said the second. “Kindness to kids: Beautiful,” wrote the third.

A really nice gesture 🤗 I bet Harry love the experience 😃 — 😻 Mageta 😻 (@EkbergMageta) July 28, 2020

Is the builder on twitter? Be nice to give him/his firm a bit of recognition too for being so lovely. There are far more nice people in the world than not nice 😃 — cαt sαlt (@NuttySalt) July 27, 2020

Love it but he shouldn’t be getting tax & national insurance deductions based on his age & income. Would you consider correcting & paying him accordingly pls ? 😁😁😁 — Shent (@shenty69) July 27, 2020

Ha ha! That's awesome.

Reminds me of a similar tale when my mate's little lad was given his own "pay packet" by builders.

"Are you helping them next week, too?"

Lad shook his head sadly.

"Why not?"

He earnestly replied: "We've got to wait for the f***ing bricks to come!" — David Prentice (@prenno) July 28, 2020

When my little brother was about 6 he watched every day the work men put pipes in the road in front of our house. They gave him a bit of pipe when they left and he spent the summer digging the garden and burying it 😆

He's now a self-employed building contractor ☺️ — Louise Whitworth (@CosThisIsAfrica) July 27, 2020

"Saying 'why' more times than I have ever heard anyone say 'why'.



Brilliant x — David Stokes (@davidleestokes) July 27, 2020

Taking pictures of black birds and spiders 🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Bella Marie 🌊❄️ (@BellaMarieCt1) July 27, 2020

Just the cutest ❤️ — Bella Marie 🌊❄️ (@BellaMarieCt1) July 27, 2020

Needs to join a union.🤣🤣🤣😎 — Pants off Friday (@off_pants) July 27, 2020

There are some lovely people out there. 🌟



Love this.❤️



You must put this away safely somewhere and show him when he is grown. x — Jonquil (@JonquilLucy) July 27, 2020

