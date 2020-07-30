Last Updated:

Good News: 6-year-old Boy Helps Builder Construct A Patio, Gets An Adorable Note

Sharing the picture of the printed ‘pay packet’ note, the East Yorkshire resident said that her six-year-old son Harry had liked to go to the site and help.

A construction site worker’s ‘pay packet’ note for a six-year-old boy who helped to build a patio is winning hearts on the internet. Shared by the mother of the kid on Twitter, the note depicts generosity as the site employer who completed work on her garden patio acknowledged her son for some marvellous contribution. Steph called the note very kind which said that her son’s presence and help with the work were worth appreciating. The mom of the boy mentioned in a tweet that the positive note made her son’s day.  

Sharing the picture of the printed ‘pay packet’ note that was left for her kid, the East Yorkshire resident said that her six-year-old son Harry had liked to go out and lend a hand at the construction site. In return, “What an example of kindness”, the mum wrote in a post. The note listed som of the cute errands run by Harry that included passing bricks, mixing cement and loading stone, saying why more times than I have ever heard anyone say why and being a smashing little guy. It also mentioned that minus tax and National Insurance, the young boy made £10 for his assistance in getting the patio ready.  

Netizens admire boy's efforts

While many were quick to heart the post, calling it a lovely little story from Bill Bryson’s “Down Under”, several others asked for the picture of the said patio the boy worked on. “Well done Harry. Plus, what a generous builder,” wrote a user. “Just brilliant! And at 6 he now knows that money is earned, and there is also something called tax which is what we pay to have the NHS, Police and Fire, etc and all the things we take for granted,” said the second. “Kindness to kids: Beautiful,” wrote the third.  

