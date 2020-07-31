Munshi Premchand's Birth Anniversary: Netizens Pay Tribute To 'pride Of Indian Literature'

People are celebrating the 140th birth anniversary of renowned Indian writer Dhanpat Rai Shrivastava, better known by his pen name Munshi Premchand. Netizens are flooding social media with posts filled with heartfelt tributes for the 20th-century writer. Some of Premchand's works such as Godaan, Karmabhoomi, Gaban, Mansarovar, and Idgahstill resonates with people who are marking his birth anniversary on social media. Premchand had also written under the pen name 'Nawab Rai' reportedly given by his uncle, Mahabir, who nicknamed him 'Nawab' or Prince.

Remembering the great author and novelist #MunshiPremchand on his birth anniversary. His unmatched talent of writing will always be appreciated. #MunshiPremchand #मुंशी_प्रेमचंद pic.twitter.com/OYhDS0GsTt — Ritik Kumar (@ritikkumarattri) July 31, 2020

Remembering Munshi Premchand on his 140th birth anniversary one of India's most celebrated writers,who exposed the ugly truth about society and used his words to increase awareness on social &national issues 💐🕯🙏 #MunshiPremchand pic.twitter.com/0yIRQfz7mf — Kumar Srikant (@trustsrikant) July 31, 2020

Today is the birthday of the great Hindi writer Munshi Prem Chand ji , His real name was Dhanpat Rai Shrivastava , better known by his pen name Munshi Premchan ...✍️🙃 #writer#MunshiPremchand #Premchand #मुंशी_प्रेमचंद #प्रेमचंद_जयंती pic.twitter.com/pM1cZg2swW — 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐀𝐳𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡🇮🇳 (@azadshivee09) July 31, 2020

In my school days i have read literature of mushi premchand ji. His stories were hard hitting the flaws in our society. We have a lot to learn from these great peoples of our great country. मुन्शी प्रेमचंद जी को नमन 🙏 #MunshiPremchand #Premchand pic.twitter.com/S1tDLKnaXZ — Mayank Tiwari (@MayankT58332180) July 31, 2020

Remembering a great author who proved that pen sure is a writer's weapon, amazed readers by his bold and alluring language, Premchand ji is pride of our literature, and his life is sure an inspiration for us.#MunshiPremchand#मुंशी_प्रेमचंद pic.twitter.com/yFTNRsessX — Ragini Vanshidhar (@Moodnawazian) July 31, 2020

Premchand was famous for his literary works in Hindi and Urdu language, which also became part of the curriculum of Indian schools. Born on July 31, 1880, in British India, Premchand started his schooling at a madrasa, located in his village Lamahi, just north of Varanasi. Later, when his father, a post office clerk was posted to Jamniya, he enrolled at the Queen's College in Varanasi and passed matriculation exams with less than 60 percent marks. He dropped-out because no college was ready to give him admission with fee concession and started teaching an advocate's son at a monthly salary of five rupees.

Last days

Premchand moved to several cities during his lifetime but wanted to settle in Allahabad. However, he had to move to Varanasi in his last days due to financial constraints. He became the first president of the Progressive Writers' Association in 1936 in Lucknow and died while still in office on October 8 the same year. In 2016, Google had dedicated a doodle to mark the author's 136th birth anniversary.

